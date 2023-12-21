Fantasy Football Week 16 Sleepers: Joe Flacco, Gus Edwards, Boston Scott and more 

These are the money weeks of fantasy football. You’ve made the final four. A win places you into the finals with a shot at league immortality. A loss means the third-place game. It's a matchup that nobody wants to set a lineup for. Let’s make sure that we aren’t worried about that by finding the sharpest on the board.

Now, not every lineup is stacked with studs at this point. There’s been plenty of injuries to go around. You could have a hole at quarterback. You might be cobbling together a running back room off the waiver wire. Your wide receivers could’ve looked amazing just a few weeks ago with the likes of Ja’Marr Chase and Keenan Allen; now you’re searching for answers.

This article showcases my favorite plays for Week 16 that not be the obvious “must-start” plays we all hope for. Good luck, and let’s come back here to set a championship lineup next week.

Fantasy Football Week 16 Sleepers: Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Back-to-back top 12 performances from Mayfield have me feeling confident he can deliver when it matters for us. In Week 15, Mayfield completed a season-high 79% of his passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns. This week, for an encore, he’ll match up with a Jaguars team that allows the third most fantasy points to opposing QBs. Stream the Bucs gunslinger if you’re in a pinch; the fantasy finals will be your reward.

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

How about good ol’ Joe? The guy was drafted in 2008 and is still slingin’ it around the yard. Last week he put up damn near 400 yards through the air. This week, he faces a Houston defense that capable signal callers can expose. Two weeks ago, Zach Wilson got them for 301 yards. In Week 12, Trevor Lawrence smoked them for 364 yards. I expect the playoff-hungry Browns to keep allowing Flacco to drop back 45+ times and let it rip. I think he’s a viable streamer for your semi-final matchup.

Fantasy Football Week 16 Sleepers: Running Backs

Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles

You might think this is a joke (and it is), but Scott is a Giants killer. In nine games versus the G-men, he’s scored 11 touchdowns. If you don’t think Nick Sirianni knows about this and wants to keep this narrative going, you’re crazy. In DFS, I’d play him. In maybe the deepest of deep leagues where I’m a massive underdog, I’d play him as a Hail Mary prayer.

Gus Edwards/Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Both Ravens backs will see an expanded role that now rookie Keaton Mitchell is done for the season. Yes, they are playing the 49ers, but the Ravens will do what they do: pound the rock. I like Edwards for a cheap touchdown plunge. Hill, in a negative game script, could catch some passes and will likely operate as the hurry-up back. In a PPR, I think we can get 10 points from each in a desperation scenario.

Fantasy Football Week 16 Sleepers: Wide Receivers

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

I’m sure the veteran receiver is on a ton of benches around the fantasy universe. With Ja’Marr Chase out this week, I’d be fine with slotting Boyd into a PPR lineup. I love his matchup this weekend against the Steelers, who will focus their attention on Tee Higgins. It wouldn’t shock me if Boyd catches 5 for 75 and a score.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman could be a long shot to play in Week 16. Enter the speedy Pierce, who tied Pittman in targets last Saturday. Pierce is a field stretcher whose best chance to score will be breaking something long. He’s a deep sleeper for the underdogs in the crowd.

Fantasy Football Week 16 Sleepers: Tight End

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

If you’re streaming TE, look at the Packers rookie this week. His targets have been solid over the past three weeks (6,4,6), and he’s coming off of a top 6 PPR performance. Without Luke Musgrave, it’s the Kraft show. He’s run more than 90% of the Packers' routes in the last two games.