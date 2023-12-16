Michael Pittman Jr. injury update vs Steelers: What happened to Colts WR?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was involved in a scary incident during the second quarter of his team's Week 15 battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

On a 2nd-and-8 play for the Colts offense, Pittman was running a crossing route across the field when quarterback Gardner Minshew launched a slightly awry pass. The young wide receiver dove for the ball and managed to latch on to it, before taking a vicious hit to his face from Steelers' defensive back Demontae Kazee.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pittman stayed on the turf after the hit, prompting the Colts' medical staff to rush to the wide receiver's aid. Players from both teams took a knee to pray for the wide receiver. Pittman was having a spectacular game, catching four passes for 78 yards before the injury.

Kazee was flagged for unnecessary roughness and was ejected from the game.

Michael Pittman Jr. injury update: WR out with concussion

Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

A loud cheer erupted inside Lucas Oil Stadium as Michael Pittman Jr. sprung up after spending time on the turf receiving medical assistance. He walked off the field on his own accord, a positive outcome given the circumstances.

Expand Tweet

Pittman was taken to the locker room for further evaluation and was eventually ruled out with a concussion.