Best MLB Player props for today: Gerrit Cole, Nick Castellanos, David Peterson - May 23rd | 2022 MLB Season

With 12 games of MLB action this Monday, May 23, there are plenty of player prop options to consider. Let's go through the best ones for today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Gerrit Cole to Record a Win (-134)

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Monday, May 23, 7:05 Pp.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Gerrit Cole gets to face the Orioles again after facing them in his previous start. In that outing he went seven strong innings while giving up two runs and striking out five. He was credited with the win during the Yanks' 3-2 victory on the road and will now go for his third consecutive victory. He's 4-0 at the moment on the season, and he's received solid run support in most of his appearances.

The Yankees are 15-6 at home and have won 16 of the last 20 in Yankee Stadium against Baltimore. Look for Cole to have another strong outing, and he should venture deep enough to get his fifth win of the 2022 MLB season.

MLB Player Prop #2: Nick Castellanos Over 0.5 Singles (-125)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Monday, May 23, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Nick Castellanos feasts off of lefties this year, evidenced by a .366 average in 41 at-bats. The Phillies' outfielder has always been better against southpaws in his career, and up against the Braves' Tucker Davidson, he should have a good chance to record a base knock Monday. Davidson doesn't have much major league experience and with Castellanos likely batting in the middle of the order, back him to get at least one single.

MLB Player Prop #3: David Peterson Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-138)

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Monday, May 23, 9:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

David Peterson takes the hill Monday in San Francisco for what will be his fourth start of 2022 and his first start since May 3. He's averaged 4.3 strikeouts per start this year, even though he does carry a lower Ks per nine rate compared to last season.

The Giants go down swinging at about league average, but if Peterson can throw five or more frames, then he should definitely reach four punchouts.

