Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions June 8, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

In Anaheim, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels play the third of four games tonight.

After winning the first game of the series, Boston also took the second game last night, but that was hardly the biggest news out of Anaheim yesterday.

At one o'clock Pacific time, the Angels broke the news on social media that they had relieved Joe Maddon of his duties and named Phil Nevin the interim manager.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today. The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today. https://t.co/oiyzSpQSxV

"The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today." - @Angels

While no one saw this coming, it shouldn't come as a surprise as the Angels are currently on a 13-game losing streak.

The Angels positioned well in the wild card race, but that wasn't good enough for a team that wants to compete for a championship. This was Maddon's third season, and he had losing records the past two years despite having the two best players in baseball, Mike Trout and Shoei Ohtani.

It stood to reason that Maddon would be on a short leash this season, but no one knew just how short it would be.

However, with the recent firing of Joe Giradi in Philly, Joe Maddon might not be unemployed for too long.

FAX Sports: MLB  @MLBONFAX Joe Maddon weighs in on Phillies rumors after getting fired Joe Maddon weighs in on Phillies rumors after getting fired https://t.co/4XEZSUEROC

"Joe Maddon weighs in on Phillies rumors after getting fired" - @ FAX Sports: MLB

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 8, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angels Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Red Sox -164 Over 8.5 (-120) Yes (-115) Angels +136 Under 8.5 (-118) No (-105)

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Reid Detmers has been a wild card in the Angels rotation. The rookie threw a no-hitter four starts ago but was less than stellar in his next two starts. He's a contact pitcher who doesn't throw many strikeouts, and all those balls in play can get him into trouble fast. Bettors should look for that trend to continue today.

Detmers Under 3.5 Strikeouts (+140)

Trevor Story is 0 for his last 8, and a guy like Story won't continue at that trend for very long. Bettros should look for him to have a big game today.

Trevor Story to record 2+ Hits (+210)

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction

This first week will be crucial for Phil Nevin. If he can quickly right the ship and get the Angels a few wins, he just may be able to drop that "interim" from his job title. Otherwise, the Angels will have to find another manager quickly.

However, this seems like a change the players wanted, and if that's the case, they'll play hard this week and pick up a few wins to kick this losing skid.

Angels (+136)

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win tonight? Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Angels 0 votes so far