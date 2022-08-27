Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 27 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Miami Marlins are set to face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of a four-game series after suffering a defeat in Game 1.

The Dodgers beat the Marlins 10-6 on Friday night in extra innings. Mookie Betts put on a power-hitting display in the 10th, and took their winning percentage to 0.702 with a record of 87-37. The Dodgers still sit at the top of the National League West.

"Him." - Dodgers

Miami has struggled at home this year, losing 20 of their previous 27 games at LoanDepot Park. Los Angeles, on the other hand, has a strong road record this year, as shown by their 42-21 record.

Miami will start Sandy Alcantara on the mound on Saturday night against the Dodgers. Alcantara has an impressive record of 11-6 and boasts an ERA of 2.19, sitting in third place in the league and has registered 157 K's in 25 starts this season.

Last Sunday against the Dodgers, Alcantara dished out 10 hits and six runs and was removed from the mound after only 3.2 IP. Tonight, he will look to get sweet revenge against the prolific hitting of the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will be giving the ball to RHP Dustin May. This will be the second start of the season on the hill for the young pitcher from Texas, as Dave Roberts is putting loads of faith in his right arm. He is coming off of a starting win against the Marlins on Saturday night with an ERA of 0.00 and dishing out nine K's in five innings pitched.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Saturday, August 27, 6:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -195 -1.5 (-110) Over 7.0 (+105) Miami Marlins +165 +1.5 (-110) Under 7.0 (-125)

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Four of the Dodgers' last five games have seen 10 runs scored. They possess possibly the best offense in the majors as well as the strongest lineup. In a bullpen game for Miami, anticipate the visitors wearing down the host team.

Pick: Dodgers Team Total Over 3.5 (-150)

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

Sandy Alcantara has been good this year from the mound. His latest loss was against the same competitors in which he was removed after the 3.2 IP. He will be hoping for a better start this time around

The Dodgers' power hitting has been sublime this year. Dustin May will have his second start from the hill, so the first three innings of the game are going to be crucial. Expect the Dodgers to lead after five.

Prediction: Dodgers First 5 Innings -0.5 (-125)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt