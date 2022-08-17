Create

"We’re gonna miss the postseason aren't we" "This team is so utterly disappointing! They do not want to win" - San Diego Padres fans embarrassed by loss to Miami Marlins

Juan Soto arguing with an umpire
Juan Soto arguing with an umpire
Nathan Borkowski
Nathan Borkowski
ANALYST
Modified Aug 17, 2022 09:00 AM IST

The San Diego Padres lost 4-3 to the Miami Marlins despite out-hitting them 10-6. Strong performances from Manny Machado and Juan Soto weren't enough to push the Padres to road victory. The Padres need every win they can get to stay ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wildcard race.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead by 17 games in the National League West, a wildcard spot is the Padres' best chance at playing in October.

@Padres we’re gonna miss the postseason arent we

The team seems to have a solid foundation but still cannot win the games that they should. The Marlins were 14 games under .500 coming into this matchup, and the San Diego Padres should have been able to make it 15 under .500.

@Padres This team is so utterly disappointing! They do not want to win. So many losing plays today.

If these winnable games keep turning out as losses, there is a real chance this talented Padres team will have their season ended early.

@Padres If y’all really think we’re making playoffs think again 😂😂😂 this team is disgustingly sluggish, no fire

The trade deadline acquisitions were supposed to push this Padres team to the next level. Instead, they might be worse than they were before.

@Padres This team has gotten worse since all the trades. This is embarrassing. This team whiffs on more pitches down the middle than any team I’ve ever seen. Bell is a mess at the plate since coming over. Can’t even get to Hader because this pitching staff sucks. Choke job 2022

A losing streak against a team that is not competitive this late in the season is incredibly frustrating to watch for Padres fans.

back to back L’s against the Marlins..so frustrating. twitter.com/padres/status/…

The San Diego Padres gave up a lot of their best prospects for Juan Soto, a move that does not seem to be working out quite yet.

You burned down your farm system to lose to this team? twitter.com/padres/status/…

More optimistic fans are hoping that these losses are a result of a lack of team chemistry, and not symptoms of a larger issue.

So many missed opportunities. The team is still trying to gel. Give it time. twitter.com/padres/status/…

These late-season collapses are becoming all too familiar for the San Diego Padres. They suffered a similar fate in 2021 and ended up missing the postseason.

easiest schedule and Padres do anything they can to avoid playoffs. time for a break from watching this team meltdown every year twitter.com/padres/status/…

With the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. now pushed to next season, the one-time fan-favorite is being blamed for the slump.

We will not make playoffs… fuck you Tatis twitter.com/padres/status/…

Fans are fed up with this losing streak and can't wait to see it come to an end.

@Padres We can't keep doing this bro

This loss to the Miami Marlins put a significant damper on the San Diego Padres' playoff hopes.

San Diego Padres need to refocus in order to make the playoffs this season

It will not be easy for the Padres to celebrate like this in October
It will not be easy for the Padres to celebrate like this in October

After the trade deadline, many were coronating the Padres as kings of the National League. Since then, the Padres have struggled to find an identity, and more importantly, struggled to find wins.

With immense talent on the roster, it would be a shame for the Padres to miss the postseason once again. But unless they can change things quickly, that is exactly what will happen.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...