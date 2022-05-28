Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions May 27, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves are back at it once again. After being apart for just a series, these teams are matched up for another three games.

The Braves took two out of three from the Marlins last weekend, and they will look to do it again this weekend. Starting in this first game are Ian Anderson and Trevor Rogers.

David Carroll @DAVIDCARROLL3 #Braves can't top a 2-game win streak this year. As sharp as they looked the last two nights, they were flat as a pancake tonight, losing 4-1. Let's win a series against the Marlins this weekend! #ChopOn #Braves can't top a 2-game win streak this year. As sharp as they looked the last two nights, they were flat as a pancake tonight, losing 4-1. Let's win a series against the Marlins this weekend! #ChopOn

"#Braves can't top a 2-game win streak this year." - @ David Carroll

Ian Anderson is making his third start of the season against Miami. This year, the Marlins have had his number and have notched six runs against him for two wins.

Coincidently, Trevor Rogers hasn't had any success against the Braves this season. He is also 0-2 with six runs allowed. When an unstoppable force meets an immoveable object, something has to give, but I guess there's always the chance of a no decision.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, May 27, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Marlins +120 Over 9 (-104) Yes (-110) Braves -142 Under 9 (-118) No (-110)

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

The Braves strike out more than any team in the MLB. However, Trevor Rogers has exceeded five strikeouts in a game only once, so Rogers's 5 1/2 strikeout line is peculiar. Don't overthink it; take the free money.

Trevor Rogers Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Jeff Zimmerman @jeffwzimmerman I'd not be surprised if hitters can notice a difference in Trevor Rogers's release points (smaller difference in 2021).



His fastball is released 3" higher than his slider & change. The arm for the fastball has some bend.



The swing rate on his change has dropped from 60% to 46%. I'd not be surprised if hitters can notice a difference in Trevor Rogers's release points (smaller difference in 2021).His fastball is released 3" higher than his slider & change. The arm for the fastball has some bend.The swing rate on his change has dropped from 60% to 46%. https://t.co/Hjommf3xws

"The swing rate on his change has dropped from 60% to 46%." - @ Jeff Zimmerman

Atlanta is coming of a series with the Philladelphia Philles where 38 runs were scored, and excatly zero of them were scored in the first inning. This is an astouding way for a series to go. There will be plenty of runs in this series, and bettors can expect the NRFI streak to end.

A Run to Be Scored in the First Inning (-110)

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

It is always a slugfest when the Braves get to play the Marlins. This year, they have averaged eight runs a game in the six games they have played. Nine runs is just a little high, though, to the over.

The Marlins are 15-34 in the last 49 games in Atlanta. Atlanta typically struggles in division games, but the Marlins are the exception to their woes.

Atlanta (-142) & Under 9 Runs (-118)

