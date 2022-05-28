Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions May 27, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves are back at it once again. After being apart for just a series, these teams are matched up for another three games.
The Braves took two out of three from the Marlins last weekend, and they will look to do it again this weekend. Starting in this first game are Ian Anderson and Trevor Rogers.
"#Braves can't top a 2-game win streak this year." - @ David Carroll
Ian Anderson is making his third start of the season against Miami. This year, the Marlins have had his number and have notched six runs against him for two wins.
Coincidently, Trevor Rogers hasn't had any success against the Braves this season. He is also 0-2 with six runs allowed. When an unstoppable force meets an immoveable object, something has to give, but I guess there's always the chance of a no decision.
Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details
Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves
Date & Time: Thursday, May 27, 7:20 p.m. EDT
Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA
Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds
Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks
The Braves strike out more than any team in the MLB. However, Trevor Rogers has exceeded five strikeouts in a game only once, so Rogers's 5 1/2 strikeout line is peculiar. Don't overthink it; take the free money.
Trevor Rogers Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-128)
"The swing rate on his change has dropped from 60% to 46%." - @ Jeff Zimmerman
Atlanta is coming of a series with the Philladelphia Philles where 38 runs were scored, and excatly zero of them were scored in the first inning. This is an astouding way for a series to go. There will be plenty of runs in this series, and bettors can expect the NRFI streak to end.
A Run to Be Scored in the First Inning (-110)
Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction
It is always a slugfest when the Braves get to play the Marlins. This year, they have averaged eight runs a game in the six games they have played. Nine runs is just a little high, though, to the over.
The Marlins are 15-34 in the last 49 games in Atlanta. Atlanta typically struggles in division games, but the Marlins are the exception to their woes.
Atlanta (-142) & Under 9 Runs (-118)
Q. Who Will Win Tonight?
Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves