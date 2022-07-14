New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 14 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will take on the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. The Yankees defeated the Reds 7-6 on Wednesday to improve to 62-26 this season. Looking at the Reds, they are now 33-55 this year after their loss.

New York was able to win another game at home, where they're now 35-10. Cincinnati is 15-27 away from Great American Ball Park this year, so we'll see if they can reverse that trend on Thursday.

New York sends out Nestor Cortes for Thursday's game, who is 7-3 with a 2.74 ERA. Cortes was selected to his first All-Star Game a few days ago and definitely has the numbers to justify this selection. Lately, he's been hit around a bit, but in his last three home starts, he's pitching to a 2.20 ERA.

The Reds' offense ranks around league average when it comes to runs per game, but they have enjoyed success at Yankee Stadium in the first two games of this series. Look for Cortes to have a strong outing after a shaky start against the Boston Red Sox his last time out.

Luis Castillo, who is 3-4 with a 2.92 ERA, will be on the hill Thursday for Cincinnati. Castillo has seen his name pop up in trade rumors recently. He's been showcased nicely as he's put together three solid outings in a row. In these starts, he's allowed just two runs in 20 innings pitched.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Luis Castillo, 99mph 🧀 at the 🦵🦵 Luis Castillo, 99mph 🧀 at the 🦵🦵 https://t.co/mZaOawlbIj

"Luis Castillo, 99 mph" - Rob Friedman

The Yankees lineup that Castillo will be facing is one of the best in the majors. The Reds' righty will have to be on top of his game in the series finale.

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Thursday, July 14, 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +160 +1.5 (-128) Over 8 (-108) New York Yankees -190 -1.5 (+104) Under 8 (-112)

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Aaron Judge is the current frontrunner for American League MVP, despite the fact he's cooled off a bit over the past couple of weeks. Expect him to have a big game in the final game of this series. He'll be at home, where he's always been more comfortable.

Pick: Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

The Yankees and Reds have played two one-run ballgames to open this series. That's very impressive for a Cincinnati club that has been terrible on the road in 2022. Look for the home side to cover on Thursday, and expect a lower-scoring affair with two solid pitchers squaring off.

Prediction: New York Yankees -1.5 (+104) & Total Under 8.5 (-138)

