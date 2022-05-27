"Hottest bat in the league!" "Really hated hearing those boos at Fenway" - Fans react to Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story's red-hot appearances at the plate

Trevor Story is on an absolute tear right now. The Boston Red Sox second baseman is hitting .333 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs over his last 10 games. For the entire month of May, Story has driven in 32 runs. It has truly been an incredible stretch of hitting.

Last night, Trevor Story launched another home run in the Boston Red Sox’s 16-7 thumping of the Chicago White Sox. The Red Sox improved their record to 21-23 on the season. Here is Story's towering shot.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE. TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE. https://t.co/vhFqjjTbn1

"TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE." - @ Jared Carrabis

Story's bat is on fire!

Boston Red Sox Fans react to Trevor Story's red-hot stretch

Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox

One fan reacted to Story's home run yesterday by saying he is the hottest bat in the league.

Mike Cronin Jr. @MikeCroninWMUR Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE. TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE. https://t.co/vhFqjjTbn1 My goodness another HR for Story. Hottest bat in the league twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis… My goodness another HR for Story. Hottest bat in the league twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis…

"My goodness another HR for Story. Hottest bat in the league." - @ Mike Cronin Jr.

It is hard to argue with this assessment. Trevor Story is on another level right now. The only other player who comes close at the moment is Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Paul Goldschmidt in April: .282 with a .728 OPS. Not bad, not bad.



Paul Goldschmidt in May: .402 BA (1st in NL), .462 OBP (1st in NL), .768 SLG (2nd in MLB), 1.231 OPS (2nd in MLB), 18 XBH (1st in MLB). Paul Goldschmidt in April: .282 with a .728 OPS. Not bad, not bad.Paul Goldschmidt in May: .402 BA (1st in NL), .462 OBP (1st in NL), .768 SLG (2nd in MLB), 1.231 OPS (2nd in MLB), 18 XBH (1st in MLB). https://t.co/gcNS63xEaq

"Paul Goldschmidt in April: .282 with .728 OPS. Not bad, not bad. Paul Goldschmidt in May: .402 BA (1st in NL), .462 OBP (1st in NL), .768 SLG (2nd in MLB), 1.231 OPS (2nd in MLB), 18 XBH (1st in MLB)." - @ Jared Carrabis

Another fan reacted to Trevor Story's home run by saying that he probably got tired of the boos at Fenway Park earlier in the season.

Miraye melhem @Miraye05 Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE. TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE. https://t.co/vhFqjjTbn1 Trevor Story really hated hearing those boos at Fenway twitter.com/jared_carrabis… Trevor Story really hated hearing those boos at Fenway twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

"Trevor Story really hated hearing those boos at Fenway" - @ Miraye Melhem

Another fan said that while Story is good, he wants to re-sign Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts after the season.

MrDeezo™️ @MrDeezo Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE. TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE. https://t.co/vhFqjjTbn1 Trev is pretty good…now resign Bogy and Scoops. twitter.com/jared_carrabis… Trev is pretty good…now resign Bogy and Scoops. twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

"Trev is pretty good.... now resign Bogy and Scoops." - @ Mr Deezo

One fan can't get over the fact that he has hit seven homers and driven in 20 runs in his last seven games.

Ethan @EthanPond42 Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE. TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE. https://t.co/vhFqjjTbn1 7 homers. Lol. 20 RBI’s. In. His. Last. 7. Games. Lol. twitter.com/jared_carrabis… 7 homers. Lol. 20 RBI’s. In. His. Last. 7. Games. Lol. twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

"7 homers. Lol. 20 RBI's. In. His. Last. 7. Games. Lol" - @ Ethan

Lastly, a fan said that he is not even the hottest hitter on the team. J.D. Martinez is batting .380 with five home runs and 21 RBIs on the season.

Elmer's Glue @jrho34 twitter.com/jared_carrabis… Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE. TREVOR STORY WITH HIS SEVENTH HOME RUN IN HIS LAST SEVEN GAMES AND HIS TWENTIETH (!!!!) RUN DRIVEN IN. THAT IS INSANE. https://t.co/vhFqjjTbn1 Not even the hottest hitter on the team Not even the hottest hitter on the team 😮 twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

"Not even the hottest hitter on the team" - @ Elmer's Glue

Trevor Story's red-hot stretch of hitting is awesome to watch for the game of baseball. Stretches of hitting like this only happen to a few players every year. After his shaky start with his new team in April, Story looks to be fitting in nicely in May.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt