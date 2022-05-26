Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions May 26, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves finish their four-game series tonight at Truist Park. The Braves are going for the series win, and Philly is hoping to split the four games.

This has been a run-filled series, with the Braves barely outscoring the Phillies 17-16 over the past three games. Yesterday, Phillies pitchers allowed eight runs on thirteen hits with three long balls.

Pitching tonight are Aaron Nola for Philly and Kyle Wright for Atlanta. Nola has been a weak spot in the Phillies rotation. He has a 1-4 record with a 3.96 ERA. The few good starts Nola had were games where the Phillies bats were held silent, such as the seven-inning shutout performance he had against the Milwaukee Brewers. Philly lost that game 1-0. It will take his best work along with some electric bats to defeat this Atlanta team that has suddenly caught fire.

Conversely, Kyle Wright has been incredible for the Braves. Wright has a 4-2 record with a 2.49 ERA. He's only had one outing where he allowed more than three runs. Pairing the groove Wright is in with this hot Atlanta lineup is simply unfair.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Philladelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, May 26, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies -104 Over 8 (-106) Yes (+104) Braves -112 Under 8 (-114) No (-128)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Kyle Wright is making a strong push to be the number one stater in Atlanta, and if he continues at this rate, he just might overtake Max Fried for that title. Wright averages seven strikeouts a game, and today, his prop sits at a measly 5 1/2. At plus money, this is an easy move for bettors today.

Kyle Wright Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+112)

Aaron Nola gives up a lot of runs, but he also yields a lot of strikeouts. He's averaged eight in his last six starts. No team in baseball strikes out more than Atlanta, so this gives another easy pick for the people.

Aaron Nola Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+116)

Even with all the runs that have been scored in this series, none have come in the first inning. That streak should end today with Nola on the mound. Bettors should expect multiple runs in the first inning tonight.

(Yes) Run in the First Inning (+104)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

Braves fans have been waiting all season for this championship team to catch fire, and that moment may have finally arrived. A win would help them distance themselves from the rest of the pack that is chasing the New York Mets in the National League East. With the perfect man on the mound for this important game, Atlanta should take this game.

Atlanta (-112) & Over 8 Runs (-106)

