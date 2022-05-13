San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 13, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves start a three-game series tonight at Truist Park.

The Padres are traveling cross-country after finishing a six-game homestand 3-3, winning a series against the Miami Marlins and dropping two out of three to the Chicago Cubs.

Atlanta just split a short two-game set with the Boston Red Sox, and they will be looking to use this series to get above .500.

"Tune-in info for this weekend’s series against the Padres" - @ Braves

On the mound tonight will be Max Fried for Atlanta and Yu Darvish for San Diego. Max Fried has picked up right where he left off last season as he is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA.

Aside from one bad outing against San Fransico, Darvish has looked strong this season. Darvish has two shut-out starts and three starts, allowing three, two, and one run each.

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Friday, May 13, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

"Welcome to Truist Park." - @truist

Truist Park is ready for game time.

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Padres +138 Over 7 (-115) Yes (+100) Braves -164 Under 7 (-105) No (-122)

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Yu Darvish's strikeout totals have been all over the place, ranging from two to eight. A 5 1/2 strikeout line is appropriately placed against an Atlanta lineup that loves to strike out.

Yu Darvish Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-158)

Yu Darvish has an interesting history against Atlanta. He was 0-5 prior to April 17. April 17 was also the first time he went deeper than five innings against Atlanta. Keeping all that in mind, the Braves should still be able to put up five hits on Darvish.

Yu Darvish Over 4.5 Hits Allowed (-144)

The bottom of the Braves lineup has been doing more work than the top, and while that should change soon, it likely will not happen in the first inning of this game. For the Padres, Max Fried hasn't allowed a run in the first in five of his six starts. All this to say...

No Runs in the First Inning (-122)

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

Atlanta's offense is finally starting to roll as they have scored 18 runs in the last three games. Coupling that with Yu Darvish's 4.50 ERA against Atlanta, the Braves shouldn't have any trouble giving Max Fried solid run support so he can pick up a win for Atlanta and for the bettors.

Atlanta (-164) & Atlanta Over 3.5 Runs (-132)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Tonight? San Diego Padres Atlanta Braves 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt