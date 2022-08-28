St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview August 28| 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves have split the first two games of a three-game set. Although the series is tied at one apiece, each victory had a different feel.

The Braves took the first game in complete domination. They crushed the Cardinals 11-4 away from home. Even though Atlanta lost the second game, it was a narrow 6-5 victory for the Cardinals. The third and final game will be played on Sunday evening on the Cardinals' home soil. Momentum is set, and the fans are ready to witness the exciting encounter.

The 2022 MLB season has been defined by nail-biting games and series that bring people to the edge of their seats. The Cardinals-Braves series has been no different.

Surprisingly, the current champions, the Atlanta Braves, find themselves in the second in the National League East. They are behind the New York Mets, who sit on top of the division. At 79-49, the Braves are lacking only three back from that top spot. Both Atlanta and New York are looking comfortable to qualify for the playoffs.

The Cardinals, however, seem to be enjoying their time sitting at the top of the NL Central. They are currently 73-54 and are six up on the second-placed Milwaukee Brewers. Almost certain now to qualify for the playoffs, the Cardinals just have to avoid a series of losses.

Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Sunday, August 28, 7:00 p.m EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves MLB Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals -125 -1.5 (+165) U 8 (-105) Atlanta Braves +105 +1.5 (-195) O 8 (-115)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Picks

Nolan Arenado, the third baseman for the Cardinals, has to be right on top, followed by their pitcher Jordan Montgomery. As far as the away team is concerned, their catcher, Travis d'Arnaud has been quite efficient.

"This one's not coming back!" - Braves

Charlie Morton too had an exceptional last game, and that cannot be ignored while choosing the picks.

Predicitons

With the series tied at 1-1, predicting a winner for the third game is a difficult task. The momentum is with the Cardinals after their latest win and home advantage can make things difficult for the Braves. Nevertheless, expect the game to be a close encounter.

Pick/Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals -1.5 (+165).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt