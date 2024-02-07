10 funniest surprised Pikachu memes that you'd want to know

The surprised Pikachu meme is one of the more commonly used meme formats online in recent history. Despite its debut in 2018, many online users still use this format for its general relatability and the theme of facing the obvious consequences of stupid decisions. The meme has been around for a long time, and considering many users are familiar with it, they don't want to see it retire.

For nostalgia's sake, we have compiled a list of some of the most popular memes using this format to put a smile on your face hopefully.

What is the surprised Pikachu meme? Origins explored

Pikachu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The concept of poorly animated stills from various anime series has been a common joke online for many years. During the internet's deep dive for more comedic frames from their favorite shows, users found a particular frame of Ash's Pikachu in the 10th episode, Bulbasaur and the Hidden Village.

This frame would later become a surprised Pikachu. The image was first seen in meme form in 2018 in a Tumblr post. While the meme did have somewhat of a standard life cycle, being dated after a week or two, the image saw a resurgence in popularity following an issue with X's moderation system.

Some users who posted the image of surprised Pikachu were taken aback when they received an email from X telling them their accounts had been locked for "Depicting gratuitous gore." This happened sometime in March 2019, boosting the meme's popularity.

10 funny surprised Pikachu memes to make your day

1) All that screentime is bad for your eyes

User serg_sarcasm posted a commentary about a bit of anxiety a lot of us have at the back of our minds. One of these days, the electronics we use may take their toll on our eyes. However, this has not stopped many of us from spending a little too much time online.

2) Distressed Raichu?

Spicing up the format a bit, user D365 adds their own twist to the surprised Pikachu format, "evolving" the meme to feature Pikachu's evolution, Raichu.

3) The Original

Though the true original surprised Pikachu post was worded a bit differently and was posted to Tumblr, the first post followed a similar scenario. The concept of bending a non-bendable object to the point of breaking is what started surprised Pikachu.

4) Here comes the airplane

This post paints the concept of surprised Pikachu a bit differently than we have seen before. Rather than expressing shock or surprise, the punchline is Pikachu's mouth hanging open in the image instead.

5) Average Family Feud Episode

Steve Harvey, the host of the popular Family Feud gameshow, has been known online for his outrageous responses to suggestive answers to the show's questions. This post is poking a bit of fun at this entertaining trope.

6) The Dreaded Scab

The human mind's first intrusive thought. Everyone has had their fair share of experiences with scabs and the downside that comes with picking them. Of course, we all know of the messy consequences that would bring, but sometimes you just can't help yourself.

7) Traveler's Nightmare

Many Westerners who have traveled to foreign countries may be able to relate to this one. One thing we often don't think about is the many different types of power outlets in different countries. As such, not being prepared for a different type of outlet can be quite an inconvenience.

8) Ironic

This particular post tickles my funny bone personally, mostly due to the fact that the surprised Pikachu subreddit has drastically fallen in traffic since the meme's popular days, only having three active users as of writing. This post was near the top of the subreddit's trending page despite only having 417 upvotes.

9) College Life

Many college students may be able to relate to this one. When experiencing life on a university campus, deadlines can be a bit tricky to remember. Between keg stands and late-night gaming binges, it can be hard to remember that one assignment you really needed to get done to pass that class.

10) A childhood classic

Pop Rocks are a classic childhood candy. Even if you find a pack of them when you're out and about now, the temptation to open your mouth and listen to the sweet sizzling of the unhealthy sugar crystals is too strong to resist.