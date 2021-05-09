Bug-type Pokemon are commonly considered as some of the weakest creatures in the franchise.

That weakness has given Pokemon fans plenty of reasons to dislike them. While there are some beloved Bug-types, others are either useless or don't have the cuteness factor to become popular.

In Johto, there are a ton of Bug-type Pokemon. Many of them in the Pokedex come over from the Kanto region, but there are still a handful of brand new ones introduced in Generation II. Of course, some of them were immediately dismissed.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It may include Pokemon found in the Johto Dex, not just those native to Johto.

3 most disliked Bug Pokemon in Johto

#3 - Pineco

Pineco evolves into Forretress. Forretress is a beastly defensive Bug/Steel-type Pokemon. While Pineco has good defense, it doesn't really stand a chance in the Johto region prior to evolving.

The fact that players have to wait until level 31 before it becomes Forretress is the primary reason it is disliked. There are many other choices in a Johto playthrough that will serve trainers much better than waiting that long for a Bug-type.

#2 - Ledian

Ledian famously has one of the lowest base stat totals for a fully evolved Pokemon. This Bug/Flying-type looks incredibly cool and had all the potential in the world to become a great creature. That potential was never fulfilled, though.

Instead, it was given a 110 Special Defense, 85 Speed, but then no other stat above 55. With five weaknesses, one being a 4x weakness to Rock, trainers know the best option is to just stay away from it altogether.

#1 - Parasect

Parasect just plain stinks. From Kanto to Johto to Galar, it may be the worst and most disliked Bug-type Pokemon of all time. Its biggest fault is its Bug/Grass dual typing.

That gives is a massive weakness to both Flying and Fire, two fairly common types of attacks. Parasect's hideous design doesn't help. This Pokemon is 100% a Pokedex filler, and trainers will let anybody know it.