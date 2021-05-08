Ice-type Pokemon are few and far between in the franchise, but most of them serve a solid purpose.

There are some that just aren't that great. That has caused fans to dislike them a bit more than the others. In the Hoenn region, there aren't a ton to choose from, which, honestly, makes it easier to discern the liked from the disliked.

While Ice-type Pokemon are great against Ground and Dragon-types, they have several weaknesses of their own. That doesn't help when it comes to gaining popularity.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most disliked Ice Pokemon in Hoenn

#3 - Regice

Image via Game Freak

The Legendary titans are a pretty popular group of Legendary Pokemon. Regice, however, falls behind the others and is certainly a disliked Ice-type from the Hoenn region. This falls back to the incredible weaknesses that Ice-type Pokemon have.

Regice is weak to Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire. With a massive Special Defense stat, any of those types with a strong Physical attack will make it fall just like any other normal Pokemon.

#2 - Glalie

Image via The Pokemon Company

Snorunt is beloved because of its cuteness. Eventually, it was given a second evolution, Frosslass. Frosslass is hugely popular. That leaves Glalie, Snorunt's first evolution, in the dust.

It has mediocre stats, with everything being an even 80 across the board. Without a second type, there is nothing fixing the weaknesses it has as an Ice-type Pokemon. It may not be hated, but it is certainly not a popular creature.

#1 - Sealeo

Image via The Pokemon Company

The middle evolution is often seen as the worst across many family trees in Pokemon. The adorable Spheal and formidable Walrein are fan favorite Ice-types from the Hoenn region.

The middle one of the bunch, Sealeo, is not. The Ice/Water-typing takes away some weaknesses, but simply adds Electric and Grass to the mix. There are plenty of Pokemon fans who just wish they could jump straight to Walrein without having to deal with Sealeo.