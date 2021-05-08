While Bug-type Pokemon aren't the strongest, the category certainly has found its way near the top of the popularity conversation.

From the very start of Pokemon, Bug-types have littered the opening stages of the games and have creeped out a lot of characters in the anime. That seems to be their defined role at this point.

When it comes to the Hoenn region, there isn't much different about the Bug-types found there. They can be creepy, they can be crawly, they can be weak, and some can be powerful. There are a few that fans just absolutely love though.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. The list may include Pokemon found in the Hoenn Dex, not just those native to the Hoenn region.

3 most popular Bug Pokemon in Hoenn

#3 - Shedinja

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shedinja's popularity comes from its unique and mysterious background. It can only be obtained in the games if a Pokemon trainer evolves Nincada into Ninjask with an extra party slot open. The skin will shed and become Shedinja.

This Ghost/Bug-type Pokemon is incredibly weak, with its best stat being Attack at 90. Everything else is 45 or under. Its Ability, Wonder Guard, prevents it from receiving any damage that isn't supereffective. That little bit of specialty saw it gain some love.

#2 - Pinsir

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pinsir is a native Kantonian Pokemon, but can be found in the Safari Zone of the Hoenn region. It is definitely one of the most powerful and most intimidating Bug-type Pokemon in the franchise.

It has a base Attack stat of 125, Defense of 100, and Speed of 85. That makes Pinsir quite the formidable opponent. Known for gripping its prey in its pincers and crushing, tossing, or slamming them, Pinsir's brutality has made it a fan favorite.

#1 - Heracross

Image via The Pokemon Company

Heracross, like Pinsir, can be found in the Safari Zone of the Hoenn region. This Pokemon is definitely one of the most popular Bug-types ever, not just from this one location. It is a Bug/Fighting-type with 125 Attack, 85 Speed, and 95 Special Defense.

Its appearances in the Pokemon anime certainly helped its popularity rise. Ash's Heracross was a mighty partner for him, even it was often distracted by delicious sap. Heracross is simply awesome.