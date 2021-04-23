Ice-type Pokemon are part of a very unique category that can take on the dangerous Dragon-type.

In the Hoenn region, there truly weren't many Ice-type Pokemon. Every single one was new to the series. Old favorites like Lapras, Cloyster and Articuno were nowhere to be found at the start of Generation III.

The very few that were native to Hoenn are pretty memorable, though. With Flygon, Salamence, Altaria, and Rayquaza all found in the region; these Ice-type Pokemon were almost a necessity in Ruby and Sapphire.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most popular Ice Pokemon in Hoenn

#3 - Glalie

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Glalie is a very versatile and balanced Ice-type Pokemon. All of its base stats are 80. Every single one. That gives it the chance to be defensive, a Physical attacker, a Special Attacker, or a mix of it all.

Interestingly, Glalie's body is made of rock and not ice. Regardless of that, it is a very intimidating creature that Pokemon fans have grown to love. Its overall usefulness has made it a popular choice in the Hoenn region.

#2 - Snorunt

Image via The Pokemon Company

Snorunt is the pre-evolution of Glalie and is arguably more popular. It also has balanced stats, all of them being a base of 50. Many Pokemon fans see Snorunt as a cute creature with immense potential in its evolutions.

Glalie, as already mentioned, can be incredibly strong. The popularity of Snorunt grew even larger when a new evolution was introduced in Generation IV. A female Snorunt can evolve into Froslass, giving the creature even more versatility. Pokemon fans love versatility.

#1 - Regice

Image via Game Freak

The Hoenn region saw the introduction of the Legendary Titans. One of those is the massive Ice-type Pokemon, Regice. The Legendary Titans instantly became quite popular in the series.

Regice has a wonderful design, is wildly defensive, and does what an Ice-type Pokemon is supposed to do. It wreaks havoc on Ground, Grass, Flying, and Dragon-types.