Fire-type Pokemon are often regarded as the strongest type category in the entire franchise.

That all began in the Kanto region. Generation I saw the introduction of all Pokemon and several Fire-types that remain among the strongest and most popular to this very day.

In terms of base stat totals, there are three from the Kanto Pokedex that reign over the several Fire-types revealed in this first Pokemon region. The list may come as a surprise to those who might not know base stat totals.

3 strongest Fire Pokemon in Kanto

#3 - Flareon

Flareon is one of the original Eeveelutions. Along with Vaporeon and Jolteon, Flareon ushered in a love for the cute little Eevee and all of its evolutions. While there are several now, Flareon was one of the first three.

In terms of Kanto Fire-type Pokemon, it comes in at the third strongest. It has a base stat total of 430. In Generation 1, Bulbapedia lists Charizard as only having a base stat total of 425. While that has since changed, if we are speaking in terms of original Kanto strength, Flareon is just a bit stronger.

#2 - Arcanine

It is believed that Arcanine was meant to be a Legendary Pokemon, as that is the exact category of creature it falls into. It is no wonder why Arcanine is one of the strongest Fire-type Pokemon from the Kanto region and among creatures in other regions.

It has a base stat total of 455, showcasing a pretty solid balance across all of its stats. It has good HP, solid defensive stats, and can attack with Physical and Special Attacks. As well, Arcanine can outspeed a ton of other Pokemon.

#1 - Moltres

The lone Fire-type Legendary Pokemon from Kanto, naturally, tops the list of strongest of that typing. In Generation 1, Moltres has a base stat total of 495. That is higher than both of the other two Legendary Birds of the region.

That is only bested by Dragonite, Mew, and Mewtwo. Since none of those are Fire-type Pokemon, it is clear that Moltres if the most powerful of that type from Kanto in the first Generation of the series.