Psychic-type Pokemon were some of the most intimidating creatures found in the Kanto region.

Kanto is where the Pokemon journey began. It was also the first glimpse trainers would get at the power of Psychic-types. They were so strong that the Dark-type needed to be created for Generation II in order for them to have a weakness.

Everyone knows how powerful Psychic-type Pokemon can be. Everyone also knows the ones that come from the Kanto region. These Pokemon can do things with their bodies and minds that others can't even imagine.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 strongest Psychic Pokemon in Kanto

#3 - Alakazam

For many, Alakazam was an unknown Pokemon in the first Generation of games. This Kanto Psychic-type could only be evolved by trading Kadabra to a friend. In the original games, that was a pretty rare thing to occur.

Regardless, those that managed to get a hold of Alakazam knew what type of power it could hold. Even those who faced one in their Kantonian journey could never be prepared for its strength.

#2 - Mew

Mew is one of the most powerful Pokemon ever. It is said to hold the DNA of every Pokemon within its body. That allows it to use just about any move, including Transform, which is why some believe Ditto are failed Mew clones.

While often seen as cute and cuddly, the power of Mew is nearly unmatched. It can teleport, lift things with its mind, and do some serious damage to find its way out of trouble.

#1 - Mewtwo

Mewtwo may very well be the most powerful Psychic-type Pokemon of all time. It was scientifically made to be just that as a clone of Mew. The anime, the games, and the movies have displayed the power of this lab experiment.

Thankfully, Mewtwo learned to think and feel more than just aggression and strength. While it hides away from humanity, there is no doubt it would welcome any trespasser with psychic devastation.