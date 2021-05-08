Normal-type Pokemon are all over the place in terms of strength and popularity.

Some Normal-type Pokemon are considered the strongest in the series, such as the god of all Pokemon Arceus, Snorlax, Kangaskhan, and others. They are as popular as they are powerful.

However, when it comes to the lower end, there are a ton of Normal-type Pokemon that just don't cut it. The Hoenn region holds many creatures that have Normal-typing. There are a few of them that can be considered very underwhelming.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Normal Pokemon in Hoenn

#3 - Delcatty

Image via The Pokemon Company

Delcatty is as underwhelming as a fully evolved Pokemon can get. This Normal-type has a pretty low 380 base stat total in Generation III and Hoenn, where it was introduced. It just doesn't stand out.

Delcatty can learn some decent moves via TM but can't put them to use with its awful Attack stat of 65. No matter how cute it may be, Delcatty isn't worth taking into battle.

#2 - Azurill

Image via The Pokemon Company

Before the introduction of Fairy-types, Azurill was a pure Normal-type Pokemon. That is extremely strange, seeing as Marill and Azumarill are both Water-type Pokemon in the Hoenn region.

This Baby Pokemon has a 190 base stat total. The only thing that saves it from being the most underwhelming is the fact that it can evolve. Azumarill is a pretty formidable battler, leaving some usefulness for Azurill.

#1 - Spinda

Image via The Pokemon Company

Spinda seems pointless. It has a 360 base stat total, which is not terrible, but each of its stats are a measly base of 60. It has even stats all around, preventing it from shiny in any form.

Yes, it is only weak to Fighting-type Pokemon and immune to Ghost-type attacks. However, that doesn't matter with terrible defensive stats that will see any other type decimate it in one hit.