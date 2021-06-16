3 most underwhelming Rock Pokemon in Hoenn

Rock-type Pokemon are supposed to be some of the sturdiest creatures in the franchise.

That isn't the case with every Rock-type Pokemon a trainer will come across, however. While the likes of Rhyperior, Regirock, and Tyranitar set the bar high, others did the opposite.

In the Hoenn region of Generation III, there are quite a few Rock-type Pokemon to encounter. Many are from the past two Generations, but a handful of new ones were sprinkled in. Not all of them live up to the Rock-type standards.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. The list may include all Pokemon found in the Hoenn Dex, not just those native to Hoenn.

Top 3 Pokemon from Hoenn that are underwhelming

#3 - Magcargo

Image via The Pokemon Company

Magcargo is a decent Pokemon on the physically defensive side of things. Its base Defense stat is 120. As a Rock/Fire-type, though, it is very risky to use in battle. Its Hidden Ability, Weak Armor, lowers its Defense and raises its Speed when hit with a super effective attack. That could be Rock, Fighting, or 4x from Water and Ground. With a low Special Defense, it could be taken out by a common Water-type with ease.

#2 - Corsola

Image via The Pokemon Company

In the Galar region, Corsola became quite the formidable battler. The original Hoenn form is anything but. This Water/Rock-type Pokemon has extra weaknesses due to its type combination. Supereffective hits from Fighting, Ground, Electric, and 4x from Grass will be its undoing. Its low stats are as underwhelming as they can get, with none of them topping a base of 100.

#1 - Solrock

Image via The Pokemon Company

Between Solrock and Lunatone, Solrock is the more underwhelming of the pair. That makes it the most underwhelming Rock-type Pokemon from Hoenn. This is because its stats focus more on physical defense and damage. With a dual Psychic-typing, that drops it down to the bottom of the list. Yes, there are some physical Psychic-type moves, but the best are Special attacks that Solrock simply can't perform with.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod