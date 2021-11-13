5 beginner tips for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl returns the video game series to the Sinnoh region.

Not everyone played Diamond and Pearl when Generation IV first kicked off. There may be some younger trainers who will jump into the Sinnoh region for the first time with these Pokemon game remakes.

There are a handful of helpful tips for those trainers ready to embark on their first Sinnoh adventure. This guide will ensure that players have a blast with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl while catching 'em all.

Note: This article is based on the views of the writer.

5 tips to help beginners in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Don't be afraid to use guides

A trainer facing Team Galactic boss Cyrus. (Image via ILCA)

Trainers may be on their first Pokemon journey ever, rather than just experiencing only Sinnoh for the first time. If that is the case, don't be afraid to look up guides that help one to progress through the game.

This could be anything from seeing what Gym is up next, to where TMs or certain items are found, all the way to the best stats for a player's Pokemon partners. In no way is that "cheating."

4) Appropriately level your Pokemon

Gym Leader Roark in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. (Image via ILCA)

The biggest mistake a new trainer can make is having their Pokemon at too low of a level when taking on a rival or a Gym Leader. One needs to make sure their partners are at the right level at all times.

This might even mean keeping them all at somewhat the same level. If a player goes up against a Gym and finds themself extremely under-leveled, they'll need to grind the tall grass for some EXP.

3) Have a diverse team of Pokemon

A trainer with their Turtwig. (Image via ILCA)

In the anime, watchers will often see trainers or Gym Leaders that center their team around a theme. That's fun for doing a challenge, but as a beginner, make sure your team of Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is diverse.

You want to ensure as much type coverage as possible and not have too many of the same weaknesses. If you have all Flying-types, for example, Electric and Ice-type opponents will wipe the floor with you.

2) Save early, save often

A trainer approaching a town. (Image via ILCA)

Another rookie mistake trainers make is not saving their game often enough. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl appear to be straight remakes of the originals, so there could be some difficult spots.

If you save your game before exiting a town or approaching a Legendary Pokemon, you won't have to worry if you accidentally make it faint or lose a ton of money in a battle. Players can just restart from the last save and prepare more before trying again.

1) Just enjoy it

A trainer throwing a Poke Ball. (Image via ILCA)

The most important tip for beginners in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is to simply enjoy it and have fun. Pokemon games are meant to be an experience to remember.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Choose the starter you want. Catch as many or as little Pokemon as you want. In the end, you don't want to get frustrated over this game. Just sit back, relax, and play the way that makes you most happy.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider