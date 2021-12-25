5 best Electric Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Electric-type Pokemon are few and far between in the Sinnoh Dex of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There are only seven overall found in the main Pokedex of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Six of them even come from the same two evolutionary lines.

That doesn't mean they can't be ranked, though. Some fans have a preference for certain Pokemon, and when playing through the main story of BDSP, you can make use of even some weaker Electric-types.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Pikachu family dominates the Electric-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Pichu

Pichu in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Pichu is the cute and cuddly Baby Pokemon that eventually turns into Pikachu. It can be found in the Trophy Garden at any time, with no need to wait for it as a Daily Pokemon encounter. While not incredibly powerful, Pichu's potential as it evolves makes it one of the top five.

4) Pachirisu

A trainer surrounded by Pachirisu in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Pachirisu has a Pokemon World Championship under its belt. Seriously. But that was a one-of-a-kind trainer with a mind for the game like no other. Overall, Pachirisu is serviceable, but nothing amazing. It does have decent Speed and Special Defense, and its Hidden Ability is Volt Absorb. That restores its HP when hit with an electric-type move, making it a good switch in choice.

3) Pikachu

A promo for Pikachu in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Trainers can find Pikachu in the Trophy Garden outright rather than having to evolve a Pichu. That makes coming across the mascot and most famous Pokemon of all time rather easy in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

2) Raichu

A newly evolved Raichu in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Raichu is the final form of previous entries, Pichu and Pikachu. It has even Special Attack and Attack, both with a base of 90, as well as great Speed at 110. Still, that just shows how lacking the Sinnoh Dex is when it comes to Electric-type Pokemon. Raichu is a solid battler, but there are many better when you unlock the National Dex.

1) Luxray

Luxray in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Shinx and Luxio should only serve as a vessel to reach Luxray. Luxray is typically the go-to Electric-type Pokemon trainers use throughout Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It has an incredible Attack stat of 120, but the Electric-type moves that can take advantage of it are minuscule. Still, it is the best choice.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar