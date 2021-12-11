5 best Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Fire-type Pokemon are some of the most powerful creatures you can find in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Sinnoh Pokedex is known for its lack of Fire-type Pokemon. Thankfully, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has ways to obtain Fire-types from other regions in the franchise.

Trainers might be limited in the main story, but once that is over with, the National Pokedex opens up the possibility to catch all sorts of Fire-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Fire-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Blaziken

Blaziken in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers can find Torchic in the Grand Underground. Everyone knows that Torchic's final form is the almighty Blaziken. This Fighting/Fire-type is one of the most dangerous battlers in the Pokemon franchise with its massive 120 base Attack stat.

4) Charizard

Charizard in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Charizard is one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. This Fire-type is the final form of Charmander, which can also be found in the Grand Underground. If it could be found in the main story of the game, it would be much higher. Still, waiting until the National Dex is acquired isn't too bad for a starter with 109 base Special Attack and 100 base Speed.

3) Arcanine

Arcanine in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Arcanine evolves from Growlithe, which of course is another Pokemon found in the Grand Underground of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It has some of the most balanced stats among these Fire-types and has been used in competitive battling. Defense and Special Defense are the lowest at 80, while the rest are 90 or above.

2) Houndoom

A wild Houndoom in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Houndoom can be evolved from Houndour, but is also a Fire-type Pokemon that can be found in the Grand Underground from the start. There is no need to obtain the National Pokedex. This Dark/Fire-type is fairly quick with 95 base Speed and comes with 110 base Special Attack. Its typing is what makes it stand out.

1) Infernape

An Infernape after evolving in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Also Read Article Continues below

Infernape is the final evolution of the Fire-type starter Chimchar. A lot of trainers opt for the Fire-type starter in the core series games and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is no different. Its Attack and Special Attack are both 104, allowing trainers to utilize it in whatever way they please as a battler. It's also incredibly fast with 108 base Speed.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider