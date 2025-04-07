5 best strategies you should use to climb Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive ladder in VGC

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the current VGC meta is classified as Regulation G. Under this set, teams are allowed to bring a single Restricted Pokemon, including Legendaries like Calyrex Shadow Rider and Miraidon. This meta started on January 5, 2025, at 4:00 PM PDT and will be active until April 30, 2025, at 4:59 PM PDT.

This article will help players climb up the ladder until the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation G meta ends. We will be looking at strategies and cores that can be used to build a team around the current VGC landscape.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

Best Strategies to climb the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ladder in VGC

1) Trick Room + Smeargle

Trick Room + Smeargle has emerged as a formidable archetype in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation G (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Smeargle has been around for a long time in the VGC format, owing to its ability to learn almost every move in the game thanks to the move Sketch. Currently, Smeargle has been an amazing support Pokemon for teams that want to set up Trick Room, a move that makes slower Pokemon on the field go faster for several turns.

This strategy unfolds with the player leading with Smeargle and the Trick Room Setter, usually Calyrex Ice Rider or Farigiraf. Smeargle's moveset usually consists of Fake Out (a priority move that flinches), Wide Guard (provides protection from spread moves), Spore (a 100% accurate sleep move), and Follow Me (redirects opponent's moves targeting its partner).

By carefully using these moves according to the situation, players can easily get Trick Room up for the rest of their team.

2) "Protect the King" Terapagos

Terapagos has been tearing up the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC scene (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC, Terapagos has become a common pick as the Restricted Pokemon in Regulation G. Terapagos' main claim to fame has been its use of Terastallization to take on a Stellar form and sweep opponents from there.

The game plan for "Protect the King" archetypes involves keeping Terapagos safe until it can be unleashed. To be effective, Terapagos likes to set up at least two Calm Minds (a move that raises the special attack and special defense stats by +1) while using Protect and Substitute to keep itself safe. Once set up, it will Terastallize and fire off Tera Starstorm (a 120 BP move that hits both opponents).

To keep Terapagos safe until then, it is generally paired off with support Pokemon like Incineroar (one of the best supporters in the game) and Ogerpon (one of the best re-directors of moves).

3) Miraidon Balance/Hyper Offense

Miraidon continues to be an unstoppable force in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This one is fairly simple. Miraidon is one of the strongest Pokemon right now, with its 135 Special Attack and Speed stats. On top of that, its ability, Hadron Engine, boosts its Electric-type moves (which it gets STAB on) and sets up Electric Terrain, which gives those moves a further boost. Finally, Terastallizing into an Electric type makes this dragon's Electric moves nigh unstoppable for even neutral opponents.

4) Koraidon Sun

Koraidon's Orichalcum Pulse has let players utilize Sun strategies (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Just like its Violet counterpart, Koraidon has its place in the Regulation G format. Similar to Miraidon it has two 135 stats, though one of them is its Attack, instead of its Special Attack. However, what makes it useful is its ability Orichalcum Pulse, which summons harsh Sun while boosting the dragon's already high attack.

Setting up Sun helps not only boost Fire-type attackers like Heatran and Chi-Yu but also activates the abilities of the past Paradox Pokemon called Protosynthesis. This raises their highest stat by 30%, or 50% if the stat is Speed. This makes Pokemon like Walking Wake and Flutter Mane far deadlier than usual.

5) Calyrex Shadow Rider

Calyrex Shadow Rider continues to be a presence in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When using Calyrex Shadow Rider, players have one goal — spam Astral Barrage. Astral Barrage is a 120 BP Ghost-type move that hits both opponents. And thanks to Calyrex's ability, As One, if it knocks out an opponent it will get a Special Attack boost. Sometimes it can even boost itself with Nasty Plot (raises Special Attack by +2) first to give it an even larger advantage.

