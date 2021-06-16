5 most disliked Psychic Pokemon in Sword and Shield

Psychic-type Pokemon are some of the strongest, but there are a few goofy ones in the bunch.

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, there is an abundance of Psychic-types. This, of course, leaves a few behind in terms of popularity. Not all of them can be as liked and powerful as Mewtwo or Gardevoir.

There are five Pokemon that come to mind in terms of disliked Psychic-types from the Galar region. Sword and Shield doesn't force players to use these creatures and even if they did, players would still find a way to avoid them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It can include all Pokemon in the Galar Dex, not just those native to Galar.

Top 5 least liked Psychic-type Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Meowstic

Image via The Pokemon Company

Meowstic has its purpose, but there are some Pokemon who can do its job much better in Sword and Shield. It can know the Ability Prankster, which allows it to use Status attacks first. It can also setup well with Fake Out. The Sword and Shield meta saw the introduction of Grimmsnarl and a resurgence for Whimsicott. They aren't Psychic-types, but they are much better battle starters than Meowstic.

#4 - Reuniclus

Image via The Pokemon Company

Reuniclus just isn't anything special. It is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon with solid HP and Special Attack, but nothing stands out. That is the problem with a lot of creatures in the franchise - they seem to be added just for the sake of adding something. In Reuniclus' case, it is rather strange looking, forcing fans to look away.

#3 - Beheeyem

Image via The Pokemon Company

Beeheeyem falls into the same category as Reuniclus. There is just nothing about this Pokemon that makes players care about it. Its design isn't particularly cool and it has even lesser stats than the aforementioned. Good Special Attack can only get a battler so far. There aren't even any fun or mysterious Pokedex entries for it.

#2 - Claydol

Image via The Pokemon Company

Claydol can be a solid tank in battle. It has great Defense and Special Defense stats. It's Ground/Psychic-typing is where it falters, however. While it may be immune to Electric and Ground (because of Levitate), it has extra weaknesses in the form of Grass, Ice, and Water. Six weaknesses are far too many for a subpar Pokemon.

#1 - Lunatone/Solrock

Image via The Pokemon Company

This is a two-for-one deal here. Lunatone and Solrock are such a cool concept, but they are just plain boring. They are a pair known as Meteorite Pokemon, both with the Psychic/Rock dual typing. Their stats aren't considered good, and they also have extra weaknesses because of the Rock-typing. The untapped potential of this duo is what makes them the least liked in Sword and Shield.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod