5 most innovative strategies used by Wolfe Glick in Pokemon VGC tournaments

It wouldn't be inaccurate to say that Wolfe Glick is one of the greatest Pokemon VGC players ever. He has won several tournaments, including the 2016 Pokemon VGC Worlds and, more recently, the 2025 Europe International. In addition to those, he won 10 Regionals, two Nationals, the 2020 Players Cup II, and the Global Challenge twice in 2020 and 2025.

Wolfe is known for his ability to think on his feet and bring rather unorthodox Pokemon, which can throw a wrench into an opponent's plans. So, to celebrate his win in the largest Pokemon tournament ever (with over 1,400 players), let's take a look at some of his most innovative strategies to date.

Wolfe Glick's most innovative Pokemon VGC tournament strategies

1) Bringing Exeggutor to a 2nd place finish

Bringing Exeggutor was a brilliant ploy on Wolfe's part (Image via WolfeyVGC/YouTube)

Wolfe has often mentioned how Exeggutor is one of his favorite Pokemon. While an attempt to use your favorites is usually not the best strategy, Wolfe Glick is not most players. The rest of his team were all standard VGC meta Pokemon — Cresselia, Heatran, Thundurus, Hitmontop, and Terrakion — but Exeggutor was brought on for a very specific purpose.

Exeggutor has Harvest, which has a 50% chance of restoring a berry under normal conditions, which becomes 100% under the sun. So, under the sun, an Exeggutor holding a Sitrus Berry has unlimited recovery. Additionally, Exeggutor's base 125 Special Attack meant he could fully invest in bulk, while firing off Leaf Storms to KO Rotom-Wash and Tyranitar.

Wolfe Glick called his Exeggutor "the star" of his team, and considering that he made it to the finals with it, it's hard to disagree.

2) Using a Sneasler to win a Tournament

Wolfe used a Sneasler to win a tournament (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Now, for players who primarily play Singles, Sneasler being a tournament-worthy threat shouldn't come as a shock. Sneasler is fast, hits hard, and spreads status with its signature Dire Claw. However, in VGC, Sneasler is prone to being double-targeted and knocked out, leaving little impact on the game.

Wolfe circumvented this by pairing Sneasler with Rillaboom. The latter's ability Grassy Surge activated Sneasler's held item Grassy Seed, which boosted physical defense by a single stage. Additionally, once Sneasler's item was consumed, its ability Unburden activated, further boosting its speed.

3) Wolfey gives his team a second chance

Wolfey pilots a 13th place team to victory (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wolfe Glick isn't just an innovator; he also believes in what he does. So, when a team he worked on ended up ranked 13th at a tournament and some of the Pokemon in it were going to be removed from rotation, he jumped into action.

Using Pokemon like Amoonguss with Sludge Bomb instead of Pollen Puff and Incineroar with a Grass type Tera, Wolfe redeemed himself by giving his team a second chance by rushing to play in Orlando Regionals, having barely recovered from jet lag from his last trip. His determination paid off as he was able to redeem his team and win the whole thing.

4) Wolfe discovered Magmar's potential back in 2013

Back in 2013, two players would bring a rather unconventional choice to Worlds. Magmar is a not fully evolved (NFE) Pokemon with mono Fire typing, leaving it weak to common spread moves like Surf, Rock Slide, and Earthquake. However, those two players — Sejun Park and Wolfe Glick — both recognized Magmar's potential despite its massive flaws.

As an NFE, Magmar gets a 50% boost to its defenses when holding an Eviolite. Also, Magmar's ability, Flame Body, had a 30% chance to burn any opponent who used contact moves. Since these were physical attackers, it dropped their attack while putting them on a timer.

However, what truly made Magmar great was access to the redirection move Follow Me, forcing the opposition to target it and letting its partner act freely. This move, alongside other useful moves like Helping Hand and Will-O-Wisp, made Magmar a really good support.

While Wolfe only made 25th at Worlds 2013 (he has since stated that he built a poor team for the tournament), he would turn around and deliver with Magmar years later. Magmar had regained Follow Me in Gen IX, and Wolfe used it to get to fifth in an online tournament.

5) Wolfe Glick becomes World Champion with a Raichu

Wolfe Glick in the Pokemon Worlds 2016 finals (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In 2016, Raichu had a few noteworthy traits that made it a decent pick in the restricted meta dominated by Mega Rayquaza and the two Primals. Pikachu's signature move, Volt Tackle, was available to Raichu as well, and thanks to its high base power, it could deal significant damage to Primal Kyoogre in the Primordial Sea that the critter itself set up.

Wolfe Glick, however, didn't go for the high damage potential of Volt Tackle. Instead, he relied on Raichu's wide support movepool, including Fake Out to flinch, Nuzzle to paralyze, Endeavor to lower the health of strong 'mons, and Volt Switch to pivot. Since his Raichu only had attacking moves, he gave it an Assault Vest to boost its Special Defense and had Lightning Rod as an ability to redirect Electric moves.

One of the key moments in the 2016 Finals came down to Wolfe's Raichu as its presence on the field forced Wolfe's opponent, Jonathan Evans, to make a defensive move with both his Primals. This let Wolfe's Rayquaza set up a Swords Dance and eventually take the first set en route to his overall victory in Pokemon VGC.

