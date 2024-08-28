5 interesting facts about Pokemon's Galar region

The Galar region arrived in the Pokemon series in the Generation VIII titles with the games Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch. While they've been superseded by the Generation IX games Scarlet and Violet, the Galar region and the Generation VIII games still have plenty of background story, lore, and intriguing theories to their name than some fans might expect.

While Generation VIII of the Pocket Monsters series may not be the favorite of a wide swathe of fans, and while the Galar region not be many players' favorites, there is still a treasure trove of fun facts about this region that fans may want to know.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five interesting facts about the Galar region that Pokemon fans may not know

1) Galar is based on Great Britain

The Galar region is based on the real world like many Pokemon regions. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This may be one of the most obvious facts for the Galar region, but it's something to note all the same. Like many regions in the Pocket Monsters series, Galar is based on a part of our world. While Johto is based on the Kansai region of Japan and Paldea is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe, Galar is inspired by the United Kingdom.

Specifically, the majority of Galar is focused on England and Wales, but the Isle of Armor DLC is based on the Isle of Man, and the Crown Tundra DLC is inspired by the landscapes and customs of the land of Scotland.

2) Galar's name references Arthurian Legends

Corviknight is partially based on the knights of past ages. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It isn't enough to just say that the Galar region is inspired by the United Kingdom, as the region's lore dives much deeper than that. The name "Galar" may relate to "Galahad" who is the son of Lancelot of the Lake and Lady Elaine. This character achieved the heroic aspirations of the Holy Grail but was later phased out in favor of the lineage of the House of David in the Old Testament.

Whatever the case, the link between the Galar region and ancient Britannian folk stories is deep, diving into the stories of King Arthur, the Knights of the Round Table, and Lancelot of the Lake, at the very least.

3) Galar takes gym leaders much more seriously

Galar's gym battles are a bit higher stakes than those seen in other regions. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This isn't to say that every region in the series takes its high-level gym and Elite Four battles as important, because they most certainly do. Still, the prospect of Pokemon battles has evolved even further in the Galar region to become a national pastime in a similar sense to UK fans who might love football. Pokemon Battling has become a way of life.

Put plainly, compared to the likes of Kanto, Johto, Sinnoh, Unova, or the Kalos regions, Galar takes its Pocket Monsters battles a little more seriously as a larger part of their culture.

4) Galar lacks a Victory Road

Galar lacks a conventional Victory Road progression. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pocket Monsters series has a very commonplace convention known as Victory Road, where trainers battle opponents in the lead-up to the Elite Four. Victory Road has existed since Generation I until (according to most fans) Generation VII, and the Generation IX games also offer a Victory Road. However, Galar seemingly remains the region that doesn't offer a Victory Road path.

Because Galar turned its entire Gym Challenge into a tournament of sorts, it's one of the few regions that follows the conventional Gym Challenge to Victory Road to Elite Four progressions. It's a small difference between regions, but one worth keeping in mind.

5) Galar features the first Dark-type gym

Galar introduced the first "official" Dark-type gym leader. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Dark-type species have been represented in the Elite Four or Nanu of Alola (which technically isn't a gym), they didn't receive their own dedicated gym until trainers entered the Galar region. Thanks to the introduction of Piers, the beloved Dark-type that was introduced back in Generation II, has finally been represented in its full capacity in Generation VIII.

This isn't to say that Piers is a particularly difficult "gym leader" to defeat, but he does show that the typical elemental types aren't always the norm in the Pokemon series, and the likes of trainers like Piers (Dark-type) or Opal (Fairy-type) are available to throw a few change-ups into the conventional battle progression formula.

