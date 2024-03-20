5 new things we'll love to see in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A is on the distant horizon. With new games featuring the region of Kalos and Lumiose City in a context where they have never been seen before, this upcoming title has Pokemon fans across the globe at the edge of their seats for all the new gameplay, story, and characters to come.

With every new Pokemon game comes some expectations from the community. Since the trailer teased the return of Mega Evolutions, many fans are taking this as a sign that Game Freak is finally starting to listen to their fans regarding what to add to their modern titles.

Here are five details that would be nice to see in this upcoming game in the popular franchise.

5 new ideas players would love to see in Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) New Mega Evolutions

Notoriously, Flygon got cheated out of its Mega Evolution in the Gen 3 remakes following a lack of ideas from the art team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Of course, with the can of worms, that is Mega Evolutions, opened once again, many fans are hoping that new Megas will come with the release of Pokemon Legends Z-A. One of these creatures players would like to see is Mega Flygon. Not only because it is a fan-favorite, but also because it notoriously lost the chance to have one due to the artists drawing a blank on an idea for the design.

Since the designers have had an almost 10-year hiatus in designing Megas, it would be safe to assume that the team is brimming with ideas by now. Not only could we see the long-awaited Mega Flygon, but potentially Mega forms for newer creatures instead, like Toxtricty or Ceruledge.

2) Better graphics

The graphics have been a notoriously shoddy part of modern Pokemon games to the point where it is a common meme among gamers (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is no secret that Pokemon games have never been praised for their graphical quality. Many fans have begged Game Freak to hold their releases just a bit longer for more stable gameplay and better graphics.

With the recent Pokemon Day showcase revealing that the release of Pokemon Legends Z-A is still quite a few months away, many players are hoping this signals an increase in quality.

With the Nintendo Switch nearing the end of its life cycle, many development studios are comfortable with the console's limitations, allowing them to use the system's full potential. This fact, paired with Pokemon Legends Z-A's increase in development time, could mean that this game could be the best-looking title in the franchise.

3) Fishing

Fishing was a popular shiny hunting method in the original Kalos titles, so it would be nice to see it make a return (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fishing used to be a popular activity in Pokemon games, allowing players to pick a spot with water to search it for wild creatures often only encountered through this method. Chain Fishing was also a popular way to find Shiny Pokemon back when the original Kalos games debuted. This could be a gateway to re-introducing a more engaging form of shiny hunting into the franchise.

While the spots for fishing within the walls of Lumiose City may be scarce, the feature could make for a nice way to fit in a few more sidequests or additional upgrades for players to work towards in Pokemon Legends Z-A. The mechanic could also be modernized like other modern RPGs to make for a more enjoyable and interactive experience.

4) Regional forms

Regional forms serve as a nice way to spice up some old designs and potentially modernize them for the state of competitive play (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Pokemon Legends Arceus showed the community, many regional forms of creatures only existed during certain parts in history. With Pokemon Legends Z-A featuring the past, present, and potential future of Lumiose City, it is possible that we could see some historical Kalosian forms of beloved monsters.

As seen with the first Legends side title, these regional variants have the potential to completely change how the species is perceived in the metagame. Sneaseler and Ursaluna are both monsters exclusive to the Hisui region but have become staples in the metagame for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as Pokemon GO.

5) Different time periods

The original Legends title featured only the past, but Z-A may hold various different eras for players to explore (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the trailer for Pokemon Legends Z-A, the video shifted from being comprised of hand sketches into a full 3D simulation. This has led many to believe there will be several time periods to travel through compared to the first Legends game, which only hosted one. This could allude to the game having some time-traveling mechanic akin to what is seen in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

This could open doors for potential side quests and puzzles for players to solve. Since the modern incarnation of Lumiose City is devoid of wild Pokemon, it would be safe to assume that the player would travel back in time to catch their team if Pokemon Legends Z-A possesses mainline gameplay like the Legends game prior.