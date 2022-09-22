5 non-legendary Pokemon that can defeat Arceus

Almost every Pokemon fan is aware of the sheer power that is the Mythical Arceus. Known for being the creator of the universe and everything in it, it is often described in and out of the game as the most powerful deity in the franchise's many universes. However, this may not be the case after all.

So far, Arceus' abilities, as shown in the many forms of media it appears in, include traveling through time by itself as well as transporting others to a time period of its choosing. It can also communicate with any being telepathically and transport matter as it pleases.

Its powers have been made even more threatening since the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, where it has been bestowed with the Legend Plate. This key item allows Arceus to always hit its target super effectively regardless of their typing, which has made the creator deity even more powerful. However, there are a few creatures with the capability to challenge its mighty judgment.

5 non-Legendary Pokemon capable of besting Arceus in battle by devouring, absorbing energy, and more

5) Nihilego

Nihilego as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While a bit controversial, Ultra Beasts do not count as Legendaries due to their common appearance in their universe of origin. That being said, one of the more threatening creatures that can not only defeat Arceus but also wield its powers is Nihilego.

Firstly, Nihilego is of the Rock typing. Considering Arceus' ability to wield every type in the franchise, it would have the biggest weakness to Rock-type attacks out of all other types. Nihilego can also withstand damage from Arceus' Judgment attack as it utilizes Special Attack while Nihilego's best stat is Special Defense.

Upon getting close enough to the deity of creation, Nihilego can fuse with it and absorb its energy just as one did with Lusamine in the anime and games. Since its powers would transfer to Nihilego, this could create a massive problem for the Pokemon multiverse if this hypothetical battle were to ever happen.

4) Guzzlord

Guzzlord as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though many fans could debate it, Guzzlord would have no problem taking down Arceus as long as it could get close enough. Though less tanky than Nihilego, Guzzlord possesses unmatched aggression if it is hungry enough.

Many fans could argue that it can't devour the mighty god. However, a quick glance at the Pokedex disproves this argument. Arceus only stands at around 10 feet tall, while Guzzlord stands close to 18. With its mouth making up most of its body, there is no doubt Guzzlord could swallow Arceus whole.

Unlike Nihilego, however, it would be a lot less interesting if Guzzlord does devour the god. It would only receive nourishment rather than acquire its abilities.

3) Machamp

Machamp as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Machamp's performance in the games has been spotty to say the least, a lore-accurate Machamp would have no problem turning Pokemon's God of Creation into a ball of gourmet mochi. Again, we look at its Pokedex entries from both Pokemon Diamond and Sun.

In these entries, it is stated that Machamp can release megaton-level punches as well as perform 1,000 punches in two seconds. With one megaton releasing as much force as one million tons of dynamite, Arceus, a Normal-type, would have trouble remaining in one piece after a few seconds with Machamp, a Fighting-type.

2) Dusknoir

Dusknoir as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A surprising pick, Dusknoir makes an appearance as one of the many creatures capable of contesting Arceus. Albeit, it would be very situational for the two to meet outside of trainer intervention. Again, we must take a look into Dusknoir's Pokedex entry for its justification.

The antenna on Dusknoir's head is used to receive transmissions from the spirit world about who it must seek out and guide to the realm of the undead. It could be compared to a less messy hitman in this regard. With this in mind, if the spirit world were to ever call for Arceus, Dusknoir would heed it tirelessly.

While a battle between the two would be unlikely, Dusknoir could just take the soul of Arceus by force and lead it into the afterlife as it has done several times before.

1) Magcargo

Magcargo

A Pokemon considered by almost every fan to be untouchable, Magcargo earns its spot on the list due to its body temperature being hotter than the surface of the sun. Arceus would burn alive if it even attempts to approach Magcargo to attack it. Any Water-type attack would evaporate long before it made contact as well.

If Arceus is unfortunate enough to encounter this creation, its only choice to survive the excursion is to transport Magcargo elsewhere.

