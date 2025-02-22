5 Pokemon Day 2025 predictions

The Pokemon Company has officially announced that they will be hosting another Pokemon Day video showcase for 2025. These yearly showcases make Pokemon Day some of the most exciting days to be a Pokemon fan. This is because the showcases reveal some of the franchise's upcoming projects.

With The Pokemon Company being more secretive about what they have been working on, following harsh criticism from fans regarding their recent titles, not much information about upcoming Pokemon games is available.

That being said, here are five things that could be revealed during 2025's Pokemon Day showcase.

5 reveals fans could see during Pokemon Day 2025

1) New Pokemon Unite characters

Pokemon Unite is still one of the franchise's most successful side-projects (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA released on mobile platforms, as well as the Nintendo Switch. The title still receives frequent content updates, as well as competitive seasons and battle passes. One of the highest-anticipated forms of new content to regularly get introduced to the title is new members on the playable roster.

Pokemon Unite still receives new characters, with Galarian Rapidash being added in January 2025, and Suicune soon to follow. It is likely that Pokemon Day will include some sort of information regarding future plans for Pokemon Unite's roster.

2) New Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion

Pokemon TCG Pocket is another successful mobile game from the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket is another recent success story to come from The Pokemon Company. A quicker format of the beloved trading card game, TCG Pocket also offers an experience that is exciting and engaging to collectors, thanks to its unique card art and free pack distributions.

Pokemon Day could bring news of the next expansion to come to the mobile card game. While Space-Time Smackdown has not been out for very long, news of a new set coming to the mobile game will help keep users engaged and excited for the future.

3) Pokemon Horizons Movie

Pokemon Day could bring the first movie for the Pokemon Horizons series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons is the newest anime series in the franchise, being the successor to the original run featuring Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. With the series having many episodes and a sizable fanbase of its own, it may be time for the new series to receive its first full-length movie. This will be similar to what was done for the original anime.

A potential film centered around Pecharunt and the land of Kitakami, introduced in the Teal Mask expansion for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, might be a great place to start. If a project like this is in the works, Pokemon Day 2025 would be the perfect day to announce it.

4) Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A is aiming to be the franchise's most ambitious game yet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The elephant in the room, Pokemon Legends Z-A, will most likely be the headlining feature for 2025's Pokemon Day. This is currently the franchise's most highly anticipated title in the current era, if not of the property's entire history. With recent news of the Nintendo Switch 2 hitting the market, it is possible that this game could be a launch title for the new system.

The big draw to Pokemon Legends Z-A is the return of the beloved Mega Evolution mechanic. As much as some fans may not want to admit it, it has been 12 years since players took their first steps into the Kalos region, and there is an entire generation of young fans who harbor strong feelings of nostalgia towards the area.

5) Generation X

The next evolution in the Pokemon franchise could be right around the corner (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released in 2022. With three years passing since the release of the games, a new generation could be on the horizon. If the tenth generation of the main series is in the works, Pokemon Day 2025 could be the perfect time to reveal it. The Switch 2 could also be the platform used for the next generation.

However, it could also be possible that The Pokemon Company is taking recent criticism from fans into consideration. If this is the case, it could be a few more years until we see an official announcement for the next generation. That said, they could also be saving the reveal, so summer's Pokemon Direct has an exciting conclusion.

