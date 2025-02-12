5 Pokemon TCG Pocket cards that deserve special illustrations

Special Illustrations, or secret rares as they are commonly known as within the community, are highly-valued cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Cards from cards of star rarity feature artwork that covers the entire card, with the illustrations typically housing easter eggs to the main series or other cards in the expansion.

However, there have been a few cards in various expansions for the mobile game that did not get one of these special illustration variants. While it is unlikely that any of these cards will receive a special illustration in the future, here are five cards that would have been nice to see receive this treatment in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

5 Pokemon TCG Pocket cards that should have gotten special illustrations

1) Skarmory

Trending

Skarmory is a well-known and beloved Flying-type from the Hoenn region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Skarmory was one of the new cards introduced in the Space-Time Smackdown expansion. Its base artwork is great, referring to the Heatran card in the set, which can be seen leaving footprints as it climbs the ceiling in the cave it calls home. These footprints can be seen on the ceiling of Skarmory's card, in addition to Magcargo and Rhydon.

Skarmory is arguably one of the most popular Steel-types in the franchise, sporting a cool design, and a type combination that was unique at the time of its release. It was also one of the best defensive options for competitive single battles in the main series. With its popularity and feats in mind, Skarmory deserves a special illustration rare in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

2) Old Amber

The Old Amber is one of the most notorious fossils in the franchise, housing the terrifying Aerodactyl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Old Amber has become a popular card to see in Pokemon TCG Pocket, appearing in both Genetic Apex and Mythical Island packs. Additionally, many players use Aerodactyl decks when playing against other users online. Item cards have received secret rares in the physical TCG, so seeing the Old Amber or another fossil receive one of these rare cards is completely realistic.

Also read: 7 most powerful cards in the Pokemon TCG Surging Sparks expansion

With the Old Amber already being present in two packs, it may be a while before users see the card appear with new artwork. With Mega Evolutions still absent from the game, it may likely return around the time Pokemon Legends: Z-A releases, as the hype around Mega Evolutions will be at an all-time high.

3) Torterra

Torterra has always been a well-designed creature with tons of potential for stunning artwork in the trading card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Torterra's design being a perfect blend of animal and nature is very hard to convey poorly. Even its current card in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which was introduced in the Space-Time Smackdown expansion, is incredible, but it makes one wonder what the design team could have done with the full canvas a Pokemon card can offer.

Also read: 5 worst Pokemon TCG design styles of all time

It is a bit strange that Torterra did not receive a special illustration card, considering that fellow Sinnoh starter, Infernape, received one in the Space-Time Smackdown expansion. However, it is not too late for it to receive this treatment, as unreleased promotional art for each of the Sinnoh starters' base forms has been found in the game's files.

4) Electivire

Electivire strangely did not receive any special card variants, despite it receiving direct support in the expansion it released in (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Electivire is a card many players expected to see more of in the Space-Time Smackdown expansion, and this is owing to the set coming with the Volkner Supporter card, which directly powers up Electivire and Luxray. The Luxray line received some love, with the base form, Shinx, receiving one of these special illustration rares.

Also read: 5 things devs got right with Pokemon TCG Pocket that make it popular

Electivire has always been one of the more underappreciated evolutions from the Sinnoh region, along with Magmortar and Dusknoir. Hopefully some great artwork comes along in the near future to finally do these monsters the justice they deserve, but today is sadly not the day. The group may get another shot at greatness if Magmortar receives similar support in a future expansion.

5) Empoleon

Empoleon did not receive a special illustration despite being a Sinnoh starter, much like Torterra (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In a similar situation as Torterra, Empoleon did not receive a special illustration. For whatever reason, Infernape was the only member of the starter trio to receive one of these rare cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Empoleon is commonly associated with arctic settings, which has limitless potential for special illustrations.

Also read — Pokemon GO vs Unite vs TCG Pocket: Which mobile game should you play in 2025?

In the realm of battling, Water decks have seen solid support from Pokemon TCG Pocket's release, with the Misty Supporter card. Like Torterra, the Sinnoh starters may get another chance at a set of special illustrations if the developers ever decide to release a Hisui-themed expansion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨