5 weakest Dragon Pokemon of all time, ranked

While Dragon-type Pokemon are often considered to be some of the most powerful creatures in the franchise, not every one of them holds that distinction. Some Dragon-types are quite weak in comparison to their larger and more dangerous brethren.

While trainers can assess a Pokemon's strength based on its stats, the Pokedex is also a helpful tool for analysis. Through its entries and general lore, players can easily determine the weakest of the franchise's types.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sure to introduce their own Dragon-types on November 18, 2022, it's worth reviewing some of the weakest dragons in the series.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Shelgon, Dreepy, and 3 other weak Dragon-type Pokemon according to lore and Pokedex entries

5) Deino

Deino in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Deino is a species introduced in the Generation V games. While it has quite a vicious bite, this Pokemon is also blind and considerably clumsy. It spends plenty of time bumping into objects and biting objects just to determine its surroundings.

Deino does eventually evolve into the powerful Zweilous and Hydreigon, but that takes a considerable amount of training.

4) Shelgon

Shelgon information provided by the community (Image via @RandomPokeBot/Twitter)

Bagon wishes nothing more than to fly one day. However, to do so as Salamence, it must go through transformation via evolution. Its first evolution is Shelgon, a species focused heavily on growing and changing inside its massive shell.

As a result, Shelgon spends much of its time alone in caves attempting to initiate its next evolution. While its shell is incredibly sturdy, Shelgon is a species more concerned with evolving into the mighty Salamence than imposing its limited power on opponents.

3) Applin

Applin as seen in the Sword and Shield games (Image via Game Freak)

When Applin are born, their immediate impulse is to hide in an apple. Applin survives off the apple and hides in plain sight from its natural predator, Bird Pokemon.

While Applin does eventually evolve into Flapple or Appletun, increasing its power substantially, it spends much of its early life hiding from predators and attempting not to get eaten.

A life of such fear makes Applin one of the weakest Dragon-types in the franchise despite its potential for future growth post-evolution.

2) Dreepy

Dreepy hatches in the Sword and Shield games (Image via Game Freak)

While Dragon and Ghost-types tend to have a dangerous reputation, Dreepy defies the trend. This small ghost/dragon hybrid isn't particularly powerful and spends most of its life haunting locations it remembers from when it was an ancient undersea species.

According to the Pokedex, Dreepy is so weak when untrained that a mere child could defeat it in a fight. This changes when it evolves into Drakloak and Dragapult, but on its own, Dreepy is one of the weakest entries in the series by far.

1) Goomy

Goomy is encountered in Sword and Shield during the rain storms it loves (Image via Game Freak)

Goomy may be undeniably cute, but it's incredibly weak in nearly every measurable metric. In fact, the Pokedex states in multiple Pokemon games that it is the weakest Dragon-type ever recorded.

Goomy's gooey nature requires its body to remain moist or else it will suffocate, so it sticks to shady and damp areas to keep itself alive.

Goomy does become significantly more powerful when it evolves into Sliggoo and Goodra, but on its own, it's little more than a pushover.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh