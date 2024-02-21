All Pokemon game remakes, ranked

With word of new Pokemon games on the way, fans have immediately begun hoping for these titles to be the long-awaited remakes of the Unova releases. However, some have expressed dissatisfaction with the recent wave of games and have low hopes for what these remakes will end up being.

This was not always the case, however. Remakes of beloved older Pokemon titles are often hailed as being the best ways to experience their respective generations, with these newer versions often being more highly anticipated than the new regions that kickstart each generation.

Here is every mainline remake ranked from worst to best.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

4) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are currently the most controversial remakes (Image via Game Freak)

While Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were fixed after their launch thanks to their modding community, the vanilla experience they offer is held back significantly due to some choices made during development. While Game Freak aimed to make a faithful remaster of the original Diamond and Pearl titles, they failed to hit expectations.

Other remasters of games in the franchise improve upon the main titles by incorporating newer features and Pocket Monsters. However, these remakes actually stripped away many of these from the original Sinnoh re-release, Pokemon Platinum.

While the games are worth checking out if you know how to mod a Nintendo Switch, their vanilla state is very underwhelming.

3) HeartGold and SoulSilver

HeartGold and SoulSilver are good remakes but failed to fix several of the original's flaws (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While HeartGold and SoulSilver did a great job of bringing the Johto region to the modern day, with all sorts of added content from Pokemon Platinum, it failed to fix a lot of the issues the original titles had. The worst offender is the giant level curve present in the latter portions of the title and the post-game.

The increase in levels from Lance, the Johto region champion, to Blue, the final of the eight additional Gym Leaders, is only 10 from their most powerful team members.

Other common issues, like the bogus encounter locations for supposed Johto-native monsters like Slugma and Houndour, have also gone unresolved, highly restricting players' team-building options.

2) FireRed and LeafGreen

FireRed and LeafGreen are the first-ever remakes of an older region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

FireRed and LeafGreen were the first remakes Game Freak ever made, and the developer wanted to go all-out for its homage to its first games. The two titles not only fixed all of the glitches that were present in the original games but also featured new content like the Sevii Islands and the Trainer Tower, as well as new multiplayer minigames and battle formats.

In their heyday, when the Gameboy was popular, FireRed and LeafGreen were incredibly popular, thanks to their wireless multiplayer, which was rare to see at the time. They also have connectivity with the Gamecube titles that were released at the time and were vital for completing the third generation's National Pokedex.

1) Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire

Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire are often regarded as the best remakes in the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The remakes for the third-generation titles, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, are seen as the best in the franchise. They have driven up the community's standards when it comes to remakes in the future.

Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire have made a lot of the standard fixes that applied with FireRed and LeafGreen in terms of how they fixed a lot of the core issues with the games mechanically.

In terms of adding new content, this was done flawlessly thanks to the addition of the DexNav and the Soaring feature. This made obtaining National Pokedex creatures much easier than the headache that was Johto's Safari Zone. The games also featured vast waves of new content like Mega Evolutions, the Delta Episode, and returning Legendaries.