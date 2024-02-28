Are we finally getting Pokemon Z? Pokemon Legends: Z-A announcement and missing third Gen VI title

The recent Pokemon Day announcement revealed the newest mainline Pokemon game, Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The community is already in full excitement, speculating what could possibly come in the future. Additionally, the announcement confirmed that Mega Evolutions would be present in these games from the slight flash of the feature's icon at the very end of the trailer.

Of course, given the title of the game and its setting in the Kalos region, many fans have joked that this is the long-awaited "Pokemon Z" version they have been anticipating since the release of X and Y over 10 years ago. While this may not be the case, there are still tons of things to be excited about with the news of Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

What could Pokemon Legends: Z-A be about? Speculating about the upcoming game

Comment byu/IcePopsicleDragon from discussion inpokemon Expand Post

Since this newest game in the mainline franchise is a Legends game, it has been confirmed that it will feature gameplay closer to that of Pokemon Legends: Arceus than that of other games in the main series, like Scarlet and Violet. This alone has many players excited since many sang praises of the now Legends series' more interesting and quicker take on the franchise's formulaic gameplay.

Since Pokemon Legends: Z-A's initial trailer focused on the setting and progression of Lumiose City, a notable location in the Kalos region, as well as the game not being named after a specific Legendary like the last Legends game, it may be more focused on a theme than a creature. Given the trailer showing a progression in technology through its duration, it could be assumed that this game might involve time travel.

Since the title is read as "Z to A," one could assume this game will feature traveling backward in time. This could imply that the game will take place in the modern day but feature some sort of gameplay mechanic that would allow them to go backward in time, perhaps similar to that of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Comment byu/IcePopsicleDragon from discussion inpokemon Expand Post

Comment byu/IcePopsicleDragon from discussion inpokemon Expand Post

Since Pokemon Legends: Z-A supposedly takes place solely within the confines of Lumiose City, players will need a way to explore and find wild Pokemon. Certain moments of the game's exploration may require solving some puzzles as well.

This is where this time-traveling feature could play into the main gameplay, as players could go back in time and set events in motion that would lead to the puzzle being solved in the modern era.

Of course, Pokemon Legends: Z-A's logo and use of the letter Z indicates that Zygarde will be involved in some way. However, Zygarde is not known as of now to have any capacity to allow time travel through its inherited power.

On the other hand, Arceus was never known for having the ability to abduct a person from their home and transport them back in time permanently, like what was done for the Legends game prior, so some creative liberties may be taken.

This is merely speculation built on context clues from the trailer released during the Pokemon Day showcase, which is the only source of information on the game as of writing.