Best held items for Sylveon in Pokemon Unite

Held items are a key aspect of Pokemon Unite, empowering creatures like Sylveon even further.

Sylveon just arrived in Pokemon Unite and is already proving to be a formidable character. Its moves are astounding, and its role of an Attacker fits it perfectly as Sylveon is a Special Attack machine.

With that in mind, players will want to put the three best held items on Sylveon. Pokemon Unite held items boost stats, help with scoring, increase movement, and more. For Sylveon, players will want to go with Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, and Focus Band.

Pokemon Unite: The best held items for Sylveon

Only three held items are allowed per Pokemon in Pokemon Unite. Each can be upgraded to have even more of an effect on the character using it. That means putting together the best held item build is just as important as choosing attacks.

To correlate with Sylveon's best moveset path, the three aforementioned held items will be your best bet. They will focus on increasing the damage done while staying on the defensive.

Wise Glasses

Wise Glasses will help Sylveon's Special Attack stat immensely. It provides a boosted Special Attack at +39 when fully upgraded, increasing it by 3%, 5%, and 7% every 10th level.

This will ensure that Sylveon dishes out insane Special Attack damage with Hyper Voice and the Unite Move, Fairy Frolic. That isn't where the Special Attack boosts end either.

Choice Specs

Choice Specs is another held item in Pokemon Unite that increases a Pokemon's Special Attack stat. It provides a boost of +39 when fully upgraded and increases the damage of moves by 40, 50, or 60 depending on the upgraded level.

Sylveon's Special Attack stat and move damage will drastically increase with Wise Glasses and Choice Specs used together. In the top lane, it will be wiping out Pokemon left and right.

Focus Band

The final held item for Sylveon in Pokemon Unite should be Focus Band. This one shifts away from Special Attack and instead helps with Sylveon's ability to stay alive.

Focus Band increases both Defense and Special Defense +30 when fully upgraded. At each 10th level upgrade, Sylveon will recover HP by 8%, 11%, or 14% when it reaches critically low health.

