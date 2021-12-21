Best moveset for Manaphy in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Manaphy is a Water-type Mythical Pokemon that trainers can obtain in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Until February, trainers can receive a Manaphy Egg through the Mystery Gift feature in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. After the Egg is obtained, trainers just need to walk the right amount of steps to hatch it.

This means Manaphy can be added to a Trainer's team in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl rather early on. Giving a Trainer plenty of time to put together its best moveset, and fight with it to become the Champion.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer and is meant to be used in the main story of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The best Manaphy moveset in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Surf

When you receive TM95, teach Surf to Manaphy immediately. The attack will have 135 Power due to the Same Type Attack Bonus. This will be Manaphy's main attack in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, so make sure you have a partner in doubles battles that can withstand a Water-type move or use something like Fly or Dig to avoid it.

Aqua Ring

Aqua Ring is an attack that does not deal damage. Instead, Manaphy will place a ring of water around the friendly side of the battlefield. Aqua Ring will then restore a little bit of HP at the end of each turn. This is a great way to keep Manaphy from fainting and extending its time in battle.

Ice Beam

Manaphy comes with 100 base stats in every category. This means it can use Physical and Special Attacks all the same. Since it is weak to Grass-types, and has no moves that can do supereffective damage to Electric-types, Ice Beam will be its coverage attack. It comes with a decent chance to freeze the opposing Pokemon.

U-Turn

U-Turn is a Bug-type attack that deals a little bit of damage. Its main attraction is that the user will switch out with another Pokemon in your party. If Manaphy is having trouble with a tough opponent, use U-Turn and swap in a Pokemon who can get the job done.

Edited by R. Elahi