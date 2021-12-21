Best moveset for Mew in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers can add Mew to their collection pretty early on in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The way to obtain Mew in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is to have saved data from either Let's Go, Pikachu or Let's Go, Eevee on your Nintendo Switch device.

In Floaroma Town, there is an elderly couple standing in a bed of flowers. Speak to the woman and she will give you Mew. This is quite early on in BDSP, so you can take Mew through most of your Sinnoh journey with an awesome moveset.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer and is meant for the main story of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: The best Mew moveset

Psychic

Mew is a Psychic-type Pokemon. This means that Psychic-type attacks used by Mew will receive a Same Type Attack Bonus. This will be Mew's main damaging move, and it may also lower the target's Special Defense. Since Mew has 100 base stats all across the board, any type of attack works, but the STAB of Psychic is too good to pass up.

Transform

Mew can learn any move, aside from its signature attacks, in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Its ability to use Transform is why many believe Ditto are failed Mew clones. This is a fun attack to have as it changes Mew into whatever Pokemon is battling across from it and copies its attacks. Using Transform can be extremely advantageous when it comes to strategy.

U-Turn

U-Turn is a Bug-type attack that will deal supereffective damage to Dark-types that Mew may have trouble dealing with. It also allows Mew to switch out of battle with another Pokemon in your party. This is used for setup purposes, especially when coupled with the final attack in the best moveset for Mew.

Thunder Wave

Thunder Wave can be taught to Mew via TM73. It doesn't do damage, but it does paralyze the opposing Pokemon. Mew can use this to slow down an opponent, then use U-Turn to let one of your other Pokemon join the battle that may have an easier time taking down whichever creature was paralyzed.

