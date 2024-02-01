Picking the best Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX can be just as important as it is in the main series. Although the franchise specializes in immersion, practically ridding the need for optimal play, many players would still like to know what monster they should pick for their playthrough now that they can choose (rather than solely relying on a personality quiz like in previous Mystery Dungeon games).

Although which starter you go with matters very little in the post-game when they can evolve, there are several things you need to consider if you just want to go through the story. Since this may be the first Mystery Dungeon game for the newer generation of Pokemon fans, here are the best starters and why.

Explaining Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX's best starter choices

Pikachu

Pikachu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu is a solid choice in all of the Mystery Dungeon games. This is thanks to it possessing significantly higher stats than the majority of the roster because it only needs to evolve twice. Its pure Electric typing also leaves it only weak to Ground-type attacks.

This distributes Pikachu's power more in favor of its base form, resulting in higher stats. Gaining access to Thunderbolt with the Same-Type Attack Bonus (STAB) is also amazing since most bosses in this game are Flying-types. This makes Pikachu the best choice for all bosses, with the exception of Groudon.

Meowth

Meowth as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meowth is a surprisingly great choice in the Mystery Dungeon titles thanks to the addition of the move upgrade mechanic and the general consistency of its pure Normal typing. Since there are no bosses apart from the first one who resist the element, Meowth can quickly chain damage with Fury Swipes.

Thanks to moves getting more powerful the more they are used in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX, Fury Swipes can quickly go from an unreliable move with poor damage output to absolutely broken thanks to the feature's damage and accuracy boosts. With Fury Swipes also benefiting from STAB, this move can carry any stage in the game, even the brutally difficult post-game.

Skitty

Skitty as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Skitty is another creature who is good in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX for many of the same reasons as Meowth and Pikachu. Again, Skitty only evolves once, meaning it has a higher stat distribution in its base form. Skitty also has access to Attract, which can be a powerful move for disabling bosses.

Similar to Meowth's Fury Swipes, Skippy has access to Double Slap, which can be just as good. Skitty also has a diverse movepool, with access to attacks like Solar Beam, Thunderbolt, Charge Beam, and Ice Beam. This makes it the perfect jack-of-all-trades for your first playthrough of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX.