5 best strategies you should use to climb Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive ladder in Singles

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced several powerful creatures that made the Generation IX Singles metagame the most power-crept generation to date. With several staples of the Singles metagame like Greninja, Heatran, Keldeo, Toxapex, Rotom-Wash, Skarmory, and Tyranitar now struggling to keep up, it has been a difficult adjustment for many players.

In this article, we will review some of the best strategies to use when battling in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Singles. We will go over what makes these teams work and the style of play necessary to use them.

Best strategies for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Singles

1) Hisuian Samurott Lead Hyper Offense

Hisuian Samurott has emerged as the best lead in the current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Singles metagame (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Samurott is a top-tier Spikes setter in Singles and is often used as a lead for Hyper Offense teams. Samurott has access to the move Ceaseless Edge, which is a damaging move that sets up a layer of Spikes when used. This means it can attack and set hazards simultaneously, unlike dedicated hazard setters that get shut down by Taunt or Magic Bounce.

What makes Samurott better than Kleavor — who can set up the stronger Stealth Rock with its signature move, Stone Axe — is that it is a decent attacker and can take hits better. Its ability Sharpness boosts cutting moves like Razor Shell, Aqua Cutter, and, of course, Ceaseless Edge. Samurott also has priority in Sucker Punch and utility in Knock Off, which get STAB thanks to Samurott's part Dark-typing.

2) Sticky Web Araquanid Hyper Offense

Araquanid is the best Sticky Web setter in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Singles meta right now (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With all the powerful mons in Generation IX, it shouldn't be surprising to see another Hyper Offense strategy. Araquanid is the best Sticky Web setter right now, especially because its Bug/Water typing matches up well against several common threats like Great Tusk, Iron Moth, Cinderace, and Iron Treads.

The plan with this giant spider is to use it as a lead and set up Sticky Web as quickly as possible. Then the player can either let Araquanid go down after damaging the opponent or switch out and let Gholdengo prevent the hazards from being removed. Gholdengo is a Ghost/Steel type with the ability Good as Gold, which prevents all forms of hazard removal.

3) Darkrai + Hydrapple Bulky Offense

Darkrai and Hydrapple form a potent core in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Singles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Hyper Offense has dominated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Singles, Bulky Offense also has its place in the meta. One of the more easy-to-use cores involves Darkrai, a Legendary previously banned from regular play, and Hydrapple, a niche mon with some useful properties that make it viable in Bulky Offense.

Both mons try to set up with Nasty Plot (raises Special Attack by +2) while taking a few hits. Hydrapple has the ability Regenerator to renew health, and Darkrai has decent 70/90/90 bulk that lets it tank a move on switching in.

These teams rely on pivot support, such as Volt Switch from Rotom-Wash or U-Turn from Moltres, and hazard removal, like Rapid Spin from Great Tusk, to ensure they can be brought in safely.

4) Garganacl Balance

Garganacl remains a key player on Balance teams (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Balance teams have generally struggled a lot in this meta, as slow, methodical play has been harder to pull off with the nerf of all healing moves to 5 PP and the addition of powerful new creatures. However, good players have still made it work, especially with the help of mons like Garganacl.

As balance teams rely heavily on chip damage to whittle down their opponent, Garganacl does a fantastic job with its move, Salt Cure. This is a Rock-type move that does recurring damage each turn to the Pokemon it hits. This damage is greater on Water and Steel types, which are notoriously bulky and hard to get rid of.

5) Ting Lu Stall

Ting Lu has been one of the few additions to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Stall teams (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Stall has perhaps struggled the most to stay relevant in the current meta. Unlike balance, stall teams let their opponents be worn down before finishing them off. So they were hit harder by the heal move nerf and the presence of stronger threats. While new Pokemon like Dondozo and returning ones like Alomomola and Gliscor have helped, Ting-Lu has perhaps become the face of Generation IX stall.

Ting Lu's ability, Vessel of Ruin, drops the Special Attack of other Pokemon by 25%. Combined with its base 155 HP stat and 125 Physical Defense stat, this makes it hard for even super-effective attacks to dent it, allowing it to spam hazards or Earthquakes of its impressive base 110 Attack stat.

