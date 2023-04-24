Best team for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the biggest games in the franchise yet. Being the first romp into a fully open world, players who have journeyed through the Paldea region were surely overwhelmed by the sheer number of options the game throws at them regarding creatures to add to their team. While the concept of the "best team" is not as cut-and-dry as many players are hoping for, there are certain creatures players can opt to add to their party fairly early on to make their playthrough of the game a lot easier.

With so many creatures available to players right out of the gate, there certainly is a lot to choose from. So which of them make Pokemon Scarlet and Violet marginally easier?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Top Picks for a Casual Playthrough

Skeledirge

Skeledirge's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the topic of a region's best starter is always a controversial subject, the truth of the matter is that, more often than not, the Fire-type is always the best choice. This is thanks to the type having an advantage against Bug and Grass-types, both common in every game's early stages. With Skeledirge gaining the Ghost typing, it also excels offensively in the late and post-game.

Gallade

Gallade's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gallade is one of the few creatures that received a massive buff in the transition to the ninth generation. This is thanks to the new ability that it was given, Sharpness. It increases the base power of all of the user's blade attacks by 50%. Thankfully, moves like Psycho Cut, Leaf Blade, and Night Slash, to name a few, make up a significant portion of Gallade's movepool.

Toedscruel

Toedscruel's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though there are undoubtedly better Ground-types that can dish out more damage than Toedscruel, power is not always the name of the game. The pocket monster is an incredibly quick Special Defense utility tank that can control the battle much better than other, much slower tanks through its access to many valuable status moves like Spore and Leech Seed. This can make tougher battles much easier to handle.

Cloyster

Cloyster's official Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite what its stat spread may have trainers thinking, Cloyster is actually one of the better Ice-type attackers in the main series thanks to its access to Shell Smash as well as having the Skill Link ability. These traits, in tandem, allow the pokemon to rack up an unreal amount of Ice-type damage through Icicle Spear or Rock Blast.

Toxtricity

Toxtricity's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A must-have pick in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Toxtricity is still an amazing choice for players to add to their team as they travel through the Paldea region. With its unique type combination of Electric and Poison, the pokemon and its signature ability, Punk Rock provides a powerful front of Special Attack damage that every player will find useful.

Dragonite

Dragonite's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A certified classic in the hearts of veteran players, this pocket monster has only been an easier and easier creature to obtain with every new generation. Being a Pseudo-Legendary, Dragonite has the highest base stat total of all non-Legendary Pokemon. Pair this with its Dragon and Flying typing, and players have one of the strongest creatures across all of Paldea.

Poll : 0 votes