The Dragon Charizard Tera Raid Boss is set to return to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on March 13, 2024. While several players look forward to challenging the boss with their friends, many are looking for a way to complete the task as quickly as possible. This has raised the question of whether or not it can be defeated in a single hit.

However, with so many monsters to choose from, as the release of The Indigo Disk brings the number to well over 400, determining the best monster for the task can be a bit difficult. There is also the possibility that it cannot be one-shotted at all, meaning some strategy will need to be involved when facing off against Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's newest Raid Boss.

Is it possible to one-shot the Dragon Charizard boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Mighty Charizard can make for quite the fearsome foe, so much so that it cannot be taken down in one hit (Image via Game Freak)

Unfortunately, there has not been an instance reported of players defeating Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Charizard Raid Boss in one hit, and there most likely never will be. Since no two Mighty Charizards are quite the same, given how stats are determined, even if there was a way to do so, it would most likely be very inconsistent.

While players may be unable to take Charizard down in one hit, they have found ways to deal more than half of its health with one attack. Here is what players should know about this potent strategy for taking down one of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's most powerful opponents.

How to defeat the Tera Dragon Charizard Raid Boss in Pokemon GO

Azumarill is easily the best choice for this fight (Image via Game Freak)

Azumarill is the best choice for countering the Mighty Charizard. An Azumarill with a Fairy Tera Type with Huge Power is the best possible choice thanks to its Fairy typing granting it immunity to Charizard's Outrage and Tera Blast. Its Water primary typing, on the other hand, makes it resistant to Charizard's Fire Blast.

With proper investment into its attack stat through Huge Power, Hyper Training, an optimal nature, and effort values, Azumarill's physical power is borderline unmatched for this fight. Pairing this with its access to Belly Drum will further multiply its attack, and it's no wonder why Azumarill is the creature of choice for many raiders.

Here is the build players should use for their Azumarill if they intend on using one for this fight:

Adamant nature

252 HP/ 252 Attack/ 4 Special Defense EVs

Belly Drum, Play Rough, last two moves are the player's choice

Max IVs through effort training, breeding, or naturally

Sitrus Berry held item

As for the strategy, trainers must remember to use Belly Drum on the first turn of the battle. This will activate Azumarill's Sitrus Berry, allowing it to take damage from Charizard's first attack. Afterward, using Play Rough should knock out most of Charizard's health, but Azumarill may go down.

When Azumarill is back up, use Play Rough for three more turns before Terastallizing. Using healing cheers as necessary, players should have no trouble taking down this boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.