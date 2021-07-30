Can you play Pokemon Unite offline?

Pokemon Unite players are enjoying the new game against online opponents, but many are curious if there is an offline mode as well.

The game has only been out for a week and fans are already eager to work on their combat skills in an offline setting.

This article details everything that is known about an offline mode in Pokemon Unite.

Is there an offline mode in Pokemon Unite?

Unfortunately, as of now, it is impossible to play Pokemon Unite Offline. That's because the game requires an online connection to even start up.

The good news for those desiring alternative game modes is that there are a few available to play in Pokemon Unite. Of course, these require an internet connection to start up as well.

Pokemon Unite players can play in a match against an A.I. or in a private match with their friends. Additionally, players can always opt to enter what is known as the Practice Arena, where they can test out the abilities of different Pokemons.

It's uncertain and pretty unlikely that Pokemon Unite will add an offline function anytime soon. The game was only just released, and there are more pressing matters for the developers to attend to in the coming updates. The next updates will probably be centered on fixing bugs, applying nerfs and buffs and improving the overall gameplay experience.

It is certainly possible that at some point in the future, Pokemon Unite might implement an offline mode. It could potentially have players participate in mini games to earn rewards that can be used in regular gameplay, though this is merely a theory.

Pokemon Unite players will have to enjoy the entirety of the game with an internet connection, for now at least.

