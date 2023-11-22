Do you need to complete Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask to play Indigo Disk?

The release of the Indigo Disk portion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's expansion is less than a month away, and many fans are starting to ask questions. One of the biggest queries players have is whether or not they need to complete everything available in the game thus far before making their way to the Blueberry Academy.

With gameplay footage finally released and many trainers having access to the chapter early, we finally have answers to some of these questions.

How to access the Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Official imagery for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has been confirmed that all the content added in the second part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC will be locked behind the post-game (for both the base game and expansion). This means players will need to fully complete the stories in the base game and the Teal Mask story in Kitakami.

Though this may bum out a few trainers, this decision is understandable, considering the difficulty of the added content. There are also some events in the Indigo Disk that would only make sense if players completed the stories prior.

The biggest focus in the Indigo Disk expansion is tied to battling. These encounters are primarily double battles, the same format used in official VGC tournaments and the two GameCube games, XD: Gale of Darkness and Colosseum, titles often seen as the hardest in the franchise.

This format will be followed for, at the very least, the battles against the Blueberry Academy Elite Four.

Another exciting aspect of the Indigo Disk is all the returning Pokemon that will come back to the main series when the DLC is released. Even players who do not want to buy the expansion can get access to these returning Pocket Monsters through trades or Pokemon Home.

The creatures that players will be able to encounter via the different biomes at the Blueberry Academy are also worth a fair bit of hype. While the full Pokedex has yet to drop, it has been confirmed that regional Alolan forms will be available to be captured. However, it is unclear if every regional variant of the Pocket Monsters will be available.

Overall, players have a lot to be excited about when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk expansion arrives. The chapter features a brand-new area to explore for casual players who love Paldea's open world. It also has intense battles to satisfy those who want a more challenging gameplay experience.