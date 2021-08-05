Every balance change in the Pokemon Unite update

The first big patch since the release of Pokemon Unite has gone live with some major balance changes.

Many fans called the game out on its pay-to-win strategies and unbalanced characters from day one. Well, the developers of Pokemon Unite are showing they listen closely to their fans.

The patch provided some bug fixes, test fixes, and even a test release of a spectating feature for potential esports play. Of all things, though, the changes to stats and moves are the most talked about.

Pokemon Unite: Balance changes from recent update

Attention, Trainers! #PokemonUNITE will be receiving an update this Wednesday, 8/4. Changes include balance adjustments to several playable Pokémon.



Full update details➡️https://t.co/L3Ss97mtHo pic.twitter.com/WbvHsDWNct — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 3, 2021

You can take a look at the full patch notes for Pokemon Unite through their direct website. Here you will see all of the balance changes that were made to keep specific Pokemon from being too weak or too powerful.

Charizard : Flamethrower effects strengthened and cooldown reduced. Fire Punch effects strengthened. Fire Blast effects strengthened and cooldown reduced.

: Flamethrower effects strengthened and cooldown reduced. Fire Punch effects strengthened. Fire Blast effects strengthened and cooldown reduced. Talonflame : Acrobatics damage increased. Aerial Ace damage increased. Aerial Ace+ damage increased. Fly damage increased.

: Acrobatics damage increased. Aerial Ace damage increased. Aerial Ace+ damage increased. Fly damage increased. Venusaur : Sludge Bomb damage increased and effects strengthened. Petal Dance received a move upgrade. Solar beam cooldown reduced. Verdant Anger Unite Move damage increased.

: Sludge Bomb damage increased and effects strengthened. Petal Dance received a move upgrade. Solar beam cooldown reduced. Verdant Anger Unite Move damage increased. Absol : Night Slash damage increased. Sucker Punch damage increased.

: Night Slash damage increased. Sucker Punch damage increased. Wigglytuff: Defense, Sp. Def, and HP increased. Double Slap damage increased and effects strengthened. Sing effects strengthened.

Defense, Sp. Def, and HP increased. Double Slap damage increased and effects strengthened. Sing effects strengthened. Eldegoss: Cotton Guard cooldown increased and HP restoration decreased. Cotton Spore cooldown decreased, effects strengthened, and Defense/Sp. Def increase strengthened. Cotton Cloud Crash Unite Move HP restoration decreased.

Cotton Guard cooldown increased and HP restoration decreased. Cotton Spore cooldown decreased, effects strengthened, and Defense/Sp. Def increase strengthened. Cotton Cloud Crash Unite Move HP restoration decreased. Cinderace: Attack stat decreased. Blaze Kick damage decreased. Feint received a move downgrade. Pyro Ball damage increased.

Attack stat decreased. Blaze Kick damage decreased. Feint received a move downgrade. Pyro Ball damage increased. Gengar: Shadow Ball damage increased. Hex received a move downgrade. Dream Eater received a move upgrade.

Shadow Ball damage increased. Hex received a move downgrade. Dream Eater received a move upgrade. Zeraora : Wild Charge damage increased and cooldown reduced. Plasma Gale Unite Move damage decreased.

: Wild Charge damage increased and cooldown reduced. Plasma Gale Unite Move damage decreased. Cramorant: Whirlpool damage decreased. Dive damage increased.

Whirlpool damage decreased. Dive damage increased. Machamp: Cross Chop damage decreased. Close Combat damage increased.

These are all of the balance changes. Everything else done to a Pokemon in Pokemon Unite were simply bug fixes. That leaves the following Pokemon left alone in terms of balance changes for this patch:

Alolan Ninetales

Greninja

Lucario

Snorlax

Crustle

Mr. Mime

Gardevoir

Slowbro

Pikachu

Garchomp

The following bugs have been confirmed in the current version of the game.



Details

- Gengar: Hex



We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing and hope to have all issues fixed soon. — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 4, 2021

Not everything went 100% smooth. Issues with Gengar's Hex were found and there will probably be more to come. This is a great start in creating a well-balanced Pokemon Unite for everyone, though.

