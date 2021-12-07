Every Lucario weakness and counter in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Lucario is one of the strongest Pokemon that players can come across in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Whether one is taking on Maylene and her Lucario or fighting one in the wild in hopes of gaining EXP or capturing it, they face an uphill task.

Lucario is extremely strong, so knowing the best ways to counter one is a necessity. As a Steel/Fighting-type, players can do supereffective damage with Fighting, Ground, and Fire-type attacks.

Defeating Lucario in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Lucario's weaknesses

A Lucario attacking in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

A Steel-type Pokemon is weak to Fighting, Ground, and Fire-type moves. On the other hand, a Fighting-type Pokemon is typically weak to Flying, Fairy, and Psychic-type maneuvers.

Well, Lucario has both of those typings in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Steel-typing negates all of the supereffective attacks that normally hurt pure Fighting-types.

Having said that, Lucario will exhibit the same weaknesses as seen in regular Steel-types. Therefore, Fighting, Ground and Fire-types will be handy in this battle.

Counters against Lucario

A Lucario facing off with a Garchomp. (Image via ILCA)

Lucario has a wide range of attacks at its disposal. This Pokemon is also very fast, making it a dangerous foe to encounter. However, knowing some solid counters should help.

Here are some Pokemon that can counter Lucario rather well:

Infernape

Torterra

Garchomp

Machamp

Rapidash

Two of the starter Pokemon in BDSP will have a massive advantage against Lucario. Infernape can deal Fighting and Fire-type damage with a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). The bonus will be in effect with Torterra as well due to its Ground-type moves.

Garchomp is another solid Ground-type choice. Machamp is a powerful pure Fighting-type while Rapidash is a good Fire-type option if players went for Piplup to begin the game.

Attacks such as Fire Blast, Flamethrower, Close Combat, Mach Punch, Earthquake, and Bulldoze will make sure Lucario lasts a few rounds at best.

Coupled with that, there are Pokemon outside of those type advantages that can learn supereffective moves against Lucario. They won't receive the STAB, but could catch Lucario's trainer off guard.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul