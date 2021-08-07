Every Pokemon Unite Holowear skin (August 2021)

Holowear is a way for you to dress up your favorite character before taking them into battle in Pokemon Unite.

Think of Holowear as skins in Pokemon Unite. This gives Pokemon a different look, allowing them to express themselves as they score, block, and attack the opposition.

These Holowear can be unlocked in a variety of ways. They can be purchased in the Pokemon Unite store with Aeos Gems or Holowear Tickets. Some can be earned exclusively through the Battle Pass.

Pokemon Unite: All current Holowear (August 2021)

Image via The Pokemon Company

Holowear gives Pokemon different "Styles." Since Pokemon Unite is fairly new, the number of Holowear is low but is still growing. This means not every character has an alternative Holowear Style as of August 2021.

I just realized Cinderace’s unite fire ball move is a pirate steering wheel when he’s wearing his pirate holowear outfit! Should have noticed it sooner, but that’s so cool! #PokemonUNITE — cass ♡ (@colorsofcleo) August 2, 2021

Here are all of the current Holowear Styles in Pokemon Unite and how you can obtain them:

Fashionable Style Absol : Purchase in the Holowear Store for 400 Aeos Gems.

: Purchase in the Holowear Store for 400 Aeos Gems. Fashionable Style Gardevoir : Purchase in the Holowear Store for 350 Aeos Gems.

: Purchase in the Holowear Store for 350 Aeos Gems. Captain Style Cinderace : Final tier of the Season 1 Battle Pass.

: Final tier of the Season 1 Battle Pass. Pilot Style Talonflame : Purchase in the Holowear Store for 88 Holowear Tickets or earn it as a random Energy Reward.

: Purchase in the Holowear Store for 88 Holowear Tickets or earn it as a random Energy Reward. Beach Style Machamp : Purchase in the Holowear Store for 350 Aeos Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets.

: Purchase in the Holowear Store for 350 Aeos Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets. Beach Style Snorlax : Purchase in the Holowear Store for 350 Aeos Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets.

: Purchase in the Holowear Store for 350 Aeos Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets. Beach Style Garchomp : Purchase in the Holowear Store for 350 Aeos Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets.

: Purchase in the Holowear Store for 350 Aeos Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets. Magician Style Mr. Mime : Purchase in the Holowear Store for 1200 Aeos Gems or 60 Holowear Tickets.

: Purchase in the Holowear Store for 1200 Aeos Gems or 60 Holowear Tickets. Hero Style Greninja : Purchase in the Holowear Store for 1050 Aeos Gems.

: Purchase in the Holowear Store for 1050 Aeos Gems. Fashionable Style Greninja : Purchase in the Holowear Store for 350 Aeos Gems.

: Purchase in the Holowear Store for 350 Aeos Gems. Hip-Hop Style Pikachu : First tier of the Season 1 Battle Pass.

: First tier of the Season 1 Battle Pass. Beach Style Venusaur: Earn this as the Day 3 Login Reward.

Pokemon Unite was released in the summer with its main ranked play map, Remoat Stadium, themed with a beach. This is why the majority of the first set of skins have that Beach Style theme.

NEW HOLOWEAR FOR GRENINJA??



What are we thinking with this one 😂 #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/8wqgzpZVbS — AjentVee #HearUsNiantic (@AjentVee) August 6, 2021

There is certainly more to come as the holidays approach and more Pokemon are added to Pokemon Unite. In the meantime, there are some incredible Holowear skins to use such as Captain Style and Pilot Style.

Edited by Gautham Balaji