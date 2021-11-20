Every Rare Candy location in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers can find Rare Candy in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to help level up their partners.

Rare Candy works just like it does in every other main entry Pokemon game. It raises a creature's level by one. This can be useful for increasing stats, evolving a Pokemon, or reaching a level to learn a certain move.

These aren't items that players can buy in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Instead, they'll find them scattered across the Sinnoh region. Some will be in the overworld and others will only be found with the Dowsing Machine.

Where to find all Rare Candy items in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

All overworld Rare Candy locations

These Rare Candy locations can be spotted by players in the Sinnoh region without any extra work. They might as well be a gift from a non-playable character in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Eterna City (NPC)

Mt. Coronet

Route 214

Route 218

Route 224

Route 225

Route 230

Solaceon Ruins

Stark Mountain

Wayward Cave

Victory Road

Rare Candy locations found with Dowsing Machine

The Dowsing Machine is an item finder in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Players can use it to locate some hidden items in Sinnoh, along with a handful of Rare Candy.

They will obtain the Dowsing Machine in Mt. Coronet. Upon entering through the Bicycle Road entrance, players will be stopped by either Dawn or Lucas depending on their character selection. After a conversation, they'll give away the Dowsing Machine.

Here are all the locations where players can use the Dowsing Machine to track down a Rare Candy in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

Route 207

Route 210

Great Marsh

Route 212

Snowpoint City

Galactic Veilstone Building

Victory Road

Victory Road

Route 224

Route 225

Route 226

Route 228

Those who have played the original Generation IV Pokemon games will notice that a lot of the Rare Candy locations are exactly the same in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

