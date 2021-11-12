Every version exclusive Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to have exclusive Pokemon just like their original versions.

Every Generation of Pokemon games sees at least one set of entries that differ from each other. Whether it's Red and Blue, Sword and Shield, or the upcoming Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Those sets, while quite similar, have subtle differences in terms of the story and the different Pokemon that can be caught within the games. Exclusive Pokemon are often the driving force behind a player's purchase.

All of the Pokemon that are version exclusive in Brilliant Diamond

There are currently 23 known version exclusive Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond. That's quite the list of creatures for Shining Pearl players to have to trade for; if they don't purchase the double pack and get both games.

Here are all of the version exclusives found in the Brilliant Diamond edition of the Generation IV remakes:

Aggron

Aron

Cranidos

Dialga

Entei

Ho-Oh

Honchkrow

Kecleon

Lairon

Larvitar

Mightyena

Murkrow

Poochyena

Pupitar

Raikou

Rampardos

Scizor

Scyther

Seel

Skunktank

Stunky

Suicune

Tyranitar

The Pokemon Company just revealed a location in these games known as Ramanas Park that will be slightly different in each version of the game. This is a special area that can be visited after a trainer enters the Hall of Fame for the first time.

💎✨ Your Sinnoh adventure is about to get Legendary, Trainers.Introducing Ramanas Park, an expansive new facility where you can encounter a variety of Legendary Pokémon! #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl arrive on November 19!💎✨ pkmn.news/3F2wi5u Your Sinnoh adventure is about to get Legendary, Trainers.Introducing Ramanas Park, an expansive new facility where you can encounter a variety of Legendary Pokémon!#PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl arrive on November 19!💎✨ pkmn.news/3F2wi5u https://t.co/IG7dbG1M7p

In Ramanas Park, trainers will come across a variety of Mythical and Legendary Pokemon. The ones found there will also be exclusive to either Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

On the list, you can see Ho-Oh, Entei, Raikou, and Suicune are the exclusives for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond that have been revealed thus far. Of course, there could potentially be more that haven't been revealed yet.

Pokémon player who buys Shining Pearl just for Palkia and Lugia even though the other exclusives are better in Brilliant Diamond.

On top of that, Brilliant Diamond has some of the most powerful Pokemon in existence as exclusives. You'll find the likes of Tyranitar, Scizor, Aggron, and the game's mascot, Dialga.

The exclusives are nearly identical to those found in the original versions of Diamond and Pearl. Once the remastered editions are released, there is always the chance of some surprises.

