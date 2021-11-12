Every version exclusive Pokemon in Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are almost here and both are bringing something different to the table.

While the majority of the games will share similarities, such as locations and the main storyline; Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will each have their own version exclusive Pokemon.

These are Pokemon that trainers can only obtain by playing both games or trading with someone who has the opposite version. The version exclusives for Shining Pearl are just about the same as they were in the original Pearl game.

All Pokemon that are version exclusives in Shining Pearl

There are always two versions of a Pokemon game and sometimes even a third. The first Generation saw Red and Blue, followed by Gold and Silver, onto Ruby and Sapphire, and eventually it reached Diamond and Pearl.

Generation IV was a turning point for Pokemon as it expanded the world even further and introduced some features that players wish were in every game thereafter.

Pokéthon @PokethonTV 💎 Ho-Oh, Raikou, Entei and Suicune are exclusive to Brilliant Diamond!



⚪ Lugia, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres are exclusive to Shining Pearl!



We also can't forget about Mewtwo and Rayquaza!



Which version will you be getting? 🤔 💎 Ho-Oh, Raikou, Entei and Suicune are exclusive to Brilliant Diamond! ⚪ Lugia, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres are exclusive to Shining Pearl!We also can't forget about Mewtwo and Rayquaza!Which version will you be getting? 🤔

The remakes, arriving in the form of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, will take players back to the Sinnoh region and allow them to relive their adventures from the past.

If Shining Pearl is the route a fan is taking when it comes to these remastered Pokemon games, these are the version exclusives they'll be getting access to:

Articuno

Bagon

Bastiodon

Glameow

Houndoom

Houndour

Lugia

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Moltres

Palkia

Pinsir

Purugly

Salamence

Sealeo

Shelgon

Shieldon

Slowbro

Slowking

Slowpoke

Spheal

Stantler

Walrein

Zapdos

With the reveal of Ramanas Park, trainers got a glimpse of which Legendary and Mythical creatures can be found exclusively in either Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Introducing Ramanas Park, an expansive new facility where you can encounter a variety of Legendary Pokémon!



and



💎✨ Your Sinnoh adventure is about to get Legendary, Trainers.Introducing Ramanas Park, an expansive new facility where you can encounter a variety of Legendary Pokémon! #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl arrive on November 19!💎✨ pkmn.news/3F2wi5u Your Sinnoh adventure is about to get Legendary, Trainers.Introducing Ramanas Park, an expansive new facility where you can encounter a variety of Legendary Pokémon!#PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl arrive on November 19!💎✨ pkmn.news/3F2wi5u https://t.co/IG7dbG1M7p

One can see that Shining Pearl will be home to the likes of the Legendary Bird trio of Kanto, as well as Lugia. It also includes some pretty powerful creatures such as Pinsir, Salamence, and Houndoom.

Version exclusive Pokemon are often the reason a trainer purchases one game over the other. This time around, with certain Legendaries being exclusive, that is going to be the case more than ever.

